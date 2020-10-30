Alaska’s all-Republican congressional delegation and Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy are calling for flexibility from Canada regarding Alaskans traveling in and out of the neighboring country.
The group of four sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday asking the leader to open the country’s borders to allow Alaska residents more flexibility to travel to and from the state by land.
The only land route to and from Alaska leads through British Columbia and portions of Alberta.
Trudeau has all but closed the borders of Canada in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The plan appears to be working as Canadian provinces with similar populations to Alaska have far few cases of the virus.
The delegation requested that Alaskans be provided more leeway to travel South through Canada during upcoming months.
“As we continue to work together to address the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, to keep our residents and citizens safe and healthy, we appreciate the consideration for reasonable land crossing exceptions for essential travel between Alaska and the contiguous United States through your country,” the group wrote.
The group noted that each winter, many retired and elderly Alaska residents, some with medical conditions, move south for the winter. These individuals are often colloquially referred to as “snow birds.” Currently this type of travel is not considered “essential” and therefore traveling through Canada for such a reason is not permitted.
Another complication noted in the three-page letter is the coexistence of the community of Hyder and the neighboring Canadian community of Stewart, British Columbia. The two communities share a number of services, Alaskan children attend Canadian school in Steward and the only grocery store for Hyder residents to use is also in Stewart.
The proposes solutions are these: travel south by Alaska residents to winter homes be considered “essential” as long as these Alaskans can present a negative COVID-19 test result at the border and a “travel bubble” be provided for residents of Hyder to access essential services in neighboring Stewart.
It remains unknown if the prime minister has responded to the letter.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.