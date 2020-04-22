Just weeks after announcing a plan to use Alaska's $1.25 billion share in federal COVID-19 relief funding to fill in a series of largely unrelated budget vetoes, Gov. Mike Dunleavy is changing his mind.
Dunleavy stated Wednesday afternoon that for the time being the funding designed to assist states in covering unforeseen expenses related to the pandemic will be used only for that purpose.
"When I publicly stated CARES funding could be used to replace state funding, I was working with the best available information at the time, which led many to believe CARES Act funding could in fact be used to offset revenue loss," he said in a statement.
"Today, there continues to be a lack of clarity as to whether the use of CARES act funds can be used to backfill lost revenue as a result of the pandemic. As a result, we will operate under the guidelines that CARES Act funding can be used to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on state/municipal expenses and to support businesses and the state’s nonprofits."
Dunleavy's original plan to fill in cuts to K-12 education and school bond debt reimbursement, among other areas, had been categorized as legally questionable by the Legislature's nonpartisan legal division. A memo released earlier this month by the legal team showed the governor's approach to be potentially problematic, pointing to a section of the CARES Act states that funding should be used specifically for costs incurred due to the COVID-19 disease.
Almost half of the $1.25 billion provided to the state in federal funding will be allocated individually to local governments in cities, villages, municipalities and boroughs to use to cover local costs related to the virus.
Of the $562 million, the Fairbanks North Star Borough is set to receive $24.5 million, the city of Fairbanks will get $15.9 million and the city of North Pole will get just over $4 million.
Allocations were calculated using the community assistance formula from the state Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development, according to the governor.
These payments will be divvied out in a series of payments set to extend to Oct. 1.
Dunleavy has said local governments receiving assistance funding will be required to report back to the state and the federal government on how the relief dollars are used, largely shifting liability for responsible and legal use of the funding onto local governments.
“We can provide resources through the CARES Act to the municipality,” Dunleavy Chief of Staff Ben Stevens said. “How the municipality chooses to use those is the municipality’s side of it.”
However, according to the CARES Act, the state is also required to report back to the federal government on how the funding is used.
The legislative legal team outlined concerns in its recent memo that this could come back to bite the state. If it's shown to have used the federal funding for purposes that don't fall under the parameters of the act, the state may be required to repay the funding to the federal government, the memo explained.
Legislative Budget and Audit Committee Chair Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anchorage, expressed similar worries Wednesday, noting the last thing the state wants to have to do is pay back the funding.
Dunleavy did not address the state's obligation to explain its use of the funding in a meeting with reporters Wednesday.
Approximately $300 million of the federal funding for the state will be used to assist small businesses that may not qualify for federal loans or the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The governor did not elaborate on what businesses may fall into this category. One sector that fills the description is that of the state's legal cannabis businesses, though Dunleavy said in the past he's unsure whether his administration will seek to assist the sector.
An additional $337 million will be kept for the state's "health impact response," Dunleavy explained to reporters Wednesday. This could be used to continuously replace personal protective equipment or hire more health care staff as needed, he added.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.