Five Fairbanks residents have been appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to various state boards and commissions.
Dan LaSota, former Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly member, has been appointed to the Alaska Public Offices Commission for a five-year term beginning March 1. LaSota is an instructional designer for the University of Alaska Fairbanks eCampus.
Former assemblyman Glenn “Mike” Prax has been appointed to the Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy. His term spans four years and will also begin on March 1. Prax is a longtime activist in the Fairbanks community.
Bernard Gatewood, former Fairbanks City Council member, was appointed to a four-year term on the Board of Psychologists and Psychological Associate Examiners. Gatewood was superintendent of the Fairbanks Youth Facility for over 15 years before retiring in 2015.
Lance Roberts, an engineer with Golden Valley Electric Association and a former assembly member, is one of three appointees to the Local Boundary Commission effective Jan. 31. Roberts’ term is for five years.
David Boswell will begin a four-year term on the State Medical Board. Boswell is on the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education and is a minister at the Northern Lights Church of Christ. His term begins March 1.
Elsewhere in the Interior, Paul Trissel, North Pole utility supervisor, was reappointed to the Water and Wastewater Works Advisory Board for a term of five years beginning April 18. Veterinarian Denise Albert, of Denali Park, was appointed to the Board of Veterinary Examiners for a four-year term, effective March 1.
