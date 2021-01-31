Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced the reappointment of Dale Anderson and the appointment of Ralph Seekins to the University of Alaska Board of Regents.
Anderson has served on the Board of Regents since 2012. He is currently a senior consultant with Merrill Lynch in Juneau, and has an extensive record of community involvement including City and Borough of Juneau assemblyman, Alaska State Board of Education commissioner, Alaska Travel Industry Association board member, and member of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.
Seekins will take the board position currently held by Gloria O’Neill. Seekins is president and owner of Seekins Ford-Lincoln in Fairbanks. In addition to being elected to the Alaska State Senate from 2003-2006, Seekins has served on the city of Fairbanks Transportation Committee, the governor’s Economic Advisory Committee on North Slop Natural Gas, and the Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees.
Both are appointed to serve the term starting Monday and lasting through Feb. 5, 2029.