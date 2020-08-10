Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Alaska Department of Law are suing the Federal Subsistence Board over the constitutionality of special hunts designated by the board only for those who qualify under federal subsistence laws.
The Federal Subsistence Board last month announced the closure of federal lands in Game Management Unit 13 to the hunting of moose and caribou by non-qualified hunters, noting in a news release that it "approved a closure in Units 13A and 13B only for the 2020-2022 regulatory cycle due to its necessity for reasons of public safety and continuation of subsistence uses."
Unit 13 is located in the upper Southcentral region of the state, reaching north to Cantwell, east to Mentasta and Chitina, west to encompass Denali National Park and Preserve and south across the Glenn Highway.
The limitations have been argued for by those who believe that individuals who live in rural Alaska and survive largely off of subsistence hunting and fishing should have special hunts designated for them. Food shipment interruptions due to COVID-19 and low fish escapement numbers this year have only heightened many of these concerns.
In addition to giving deference to those who survive off of subsistence means, the federal board also noted Units 13A and 13B raise concerns of public safety due to overcrowding upon initial hunt openings.
According to the Department of Interior, individuals who qualify for federal subsistence hunts must have a permanent residence in an area of rural Alaska and must have lived in Alaska for the previous 12 months. Seasonal residences in these qualified areas do not count, the board clarifies in the 2020 Federal Subsistence Wildlife Regulations booklet.
Urban areas such as Anchorage, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Juneau, communities in the Kenai area, Homer, the Ketchikan area, Seward, Valdez and the Wasilla and Palmer areas do not qualify under this category. Therefore, residents of these areas cannot participate in these hunts.
Dunleavy argues the hunts violate constitutional rights.
“Management of Alaska’s fish and game resources has, and should always be, based on the best available science and sound management practices — that is what makes the decisions by the Federal Subsistence Board so problematic," Dunleavy said. “These are clear violations of ANILCA (Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act) and our constitutional mandate that not only harms our ability to manage our resources, but has unjustly impaired the ability of thousands of Alaskans to fill their freezers.”
The Dunleavy administration filed an initial injunction to halt the current federally qualified subsistence only hunt. A secondary injunction would halt any future hunts of this nature.
The administration also filed a lawsuit challenging the actions of the board.
