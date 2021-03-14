The following bit of poetry is a prohibition version of the famous Robert Service ballad, “The Shooting of Dan McGrew.” In Alaska, we had our own stricter version of Prohibition that was known as the “Bone Dry Law.”
Fairbanks endured the prohibition of alcohol along with the rest of the nation during the 1920s and into the early 1930s. The publishing of this poem in the Fairbanks paper shows a humorous slant on the dry era:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
February 14, 1922
THE SHOOTIN’
OF DAN M’GREW
(Very Far After
Robert W. Service)
A bunch of the boys were sipping their tea at a table in the grill;
The jazz band men in the orchestra were playing as jazz men will;
Back near the wall, with a hidden flask, sat Dangerous Dan McGrew
And watching him close was the plain clothes man—the copper that’s known as Lew.
When out of the quiet of dead Broadway and into the hush of the room.
There stumbled the ghost of a sport who had lived when pleasure prevailed over gloom;
He looked like a man who had sipped of the grape, but wasn’t exactly a souse—
And he summoned a waiter, avoiding delay, and called for the drinks for the house.
Then a laugh went ‘round and the diners smiled as they whispered, “What a jay!”
And the waiter, sleepy and heavy eyed, asked, “How ‘dya get that way?”
There’s men that somehow just grip your eyes, and hold them like a spell,
And such was he, as he looked at me, and muttered “What the Hell!”
Then he lurched about with a look of doubt as he gazed from eye to eye.
And he didn’t seem to comprehend the fact that town was dry;
Then I got to figgerin’ who he was and wondering what he’d do;
And I turned my head—and there, watching him, was the copper that’s known as Lew.
His eyes went rubbering ‘round the room and he fell in a kind of daze
Till at last the flask of Dan McGrew fell the way of his wandering gaze;
The wise McGrew was sneaking a drink, tho the thing was against the rule
When the stranger stumbled across the room and flopped down there like a fool;
Not stopping to ask, he grabbed the flask as quick as a guy could wink,
And he held it high and drained it dry—My God, but that man could drink!
Then I ducked my head and lights when out, and two guns blazed in the dark;
And a woman screamed, and the lights went up, and two men lay stiff and stark;
Pitched on his head and pumped full of lead was Dangerous Dan McGrew,
And beside him lay, like lump of clay, the stranger who’d ordered brew.
These are the simple facts of the case, and I guess I ought to know,
The cause of it all was a flask of hootch, and I’m not denying it’s so.
I’m not so wise as the lawyer guys, but strictly between us two
The fellow that shot ‘em and raided the joint, was the copper that’s known as Lew.
--Exchange
Note: While the author of this bastardized Robert Service ballad is unknown, it was most likely someone from the lower 48, because of the reference to Broadway in the second stanza. It was originally circulated in national newspapers in the spring of 1921 under the syndicated column of H. I. Phillips called “The Once Over.”
Apparently it took almost a year for this burlesque ditty to circulate up to Fairbanks, where it was promptly published on Valentine’s Day of 1922.
We invite you to clip it out, and store it with your original version of this iconic ballad of the Northland, and don’t forget to raise a glass to the “dry days” we left behind.
