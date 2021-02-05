Statewide drug enforcement units made up of local, state and federal officers have seized an ever-increasing amount of drugs over the past five years, according to an Annual Drug Report released Thursday.
Methamphetamine seizures rose from 15,229 grams in 2015 to 30,187 grams in 2020. Cocaine seizures rose from 2,902 grams to 3,440 grams. Although the annual total amounts were scattered across the years, illegal marijuana seizures rose from 54,104 grams in 2015 to 95,843 grams in 2020. Heroin seizures rose dramatically from 3,025 grams in 2015 to 21,895 grams in 2020.
Despite this, at an average price of $100 an ounce, Fairbanks has the lowest price for heroin in Alaska, a sign that much work remains to be done in reducing the amount of hard drugs locally and in the state.
On Jan. 25, officers from FANT, one of the Statewide Drug Enforcement Units, seized more than $95,000 worth of illegal drugs at a house in Fairbanks, including 333 grams of heroin that FANT estimated had a street value of $50,000. Three men were arrested at the scene with numerous federal and state charges filed against the three.
The team also seized 311 grams of methamphetamine, 500-plus “Mexi Blues” and $65,539 in currency.