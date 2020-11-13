A 59-year-old Nome man was arrested Monday as part of an ongoing statewide drug enforcement investigation into the sale and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in Nome.
Robert Cahoon was traveling from Anchorage to Nome with close to 2 ounces of meth and slightly less than a pound of marijuana buds when investigators arrested him in Anchorage, according to a news release on the Alaska State Trooper website.
The investigation is being conducted by Nome Office of the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team, the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Cahoon is the ninth person to be arrested so far.
According to the release, one dose of meth is equal to one-tenth of a gram and sells for $100 to $120 in Nome. By that formula, the 54.2 grams of meth found in Cahoon’s possession has an approximate street value of $54,200.
Cahoon was arrested with 452.6 grams of marijuana bud, according to troopers. At a going rate of about $25 a gram in Nome, the approximate street value of the seized marijuana is $11,315.00.
Cahoon is charged with felony third- and fourth-degree drugs misconduct.