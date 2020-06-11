Drinking water sources within a quarter-mile radius of two gravel pits in Salcha are being tested for contamination after military waste was improperly disposed of at the sites.
In early May, a state environmental agency and the U.S. military reported that 33,000 gallons of high-expansion foam waste had been improperly disposed of at two gravel pits owned by Rolling Stone Inc. The waste was originally generated at Eielson Air Force Base as a result of fire suppression system testing.
Two public water systems — the Knotty Shop and the Salcha Community well — have been tested for contamination, according to a joint statement released Monday by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base.
In addition, private drinking water wells within a quarter mile of the gravel pits are being surveyed and identified for testing. Alaskans who live within a quarter mile of the Rolling Stone Inc. gravel pit or Rolling Stone Inc. Harding Lake gravel pit should expect to hear from a contractor surveying private drinking wells.
Sarah Moore, a state environmental program manager who is serving as on-scene coordinator for the response, said the Department of Environmental Conservation is concerned about the number of people who use public drinking wells in the area.
“My primary concern is confirming that everyone has safe drinking water,” Moore said. “It’ll take us about 10 days to get the results from those community wells.”
Moore said that once the agency receives the results, it’ll take several days to process the information before it goes out to the public. Residents in the area have already started receiving calls from the contractor to test the water in their private wells. The state is unsure how long it will take to test all the potentially affected private wells.
An anonymous tip on April 23 alerted the Department of Environmental Conservation to the improper disposal. A May 7 joint statement noted that it “involved contracts managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of F-35 facility mission requirements for the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base.”
According to the statement, approximately 33,000 gallons of high-expansion foam waste was improperly discharged on the ground, while 12,000 gallons remains stored in containers at the gravel pits. Preliminary information suggested that contractors for five F-35 contracts improperly disposed of the waste. A state incident report dated June 3 indicates there were “multiple instances of discharges at both properties in 2019 and 2020” and that “specific dates and times of the discharges are still under investigation.”
“There were five different projects on Eielson associated with the F-35 expansion that generated some of this high expansion foam waste. That waste was transported off the property on multiple occasions and disposed of,” Moore said.
Moore also clarified that the 33,000 gallons was not made up entirely of the foam waste but was “diluted for use.” According to the statement issued Monday, 98% of the disposed waste “consisted of potable water” with the remaining 2% made up of Ansul Jet-X High Expansion Foam, which was generated from fire suppression system testing at the base. According to Moore, the foam waste is primarily made up of “alcohols and ethanol,” which can break down naturally and readily.
The waste reportedly does not contain perfluorooctane sulfonate or perfluorooctanoic acid, contamination from which is associated with the base and the adjacent community of Moose Creek.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.