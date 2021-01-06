Doyon, Limited, and Tanana Chiefs Conference are joining more than two dozen tribes and the states of Washington and Oregon in a lawsuit to fight the closure of the National Archives in Seattle.
The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida also have joined the suit, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
In 2016, the National Archives housed in Anchorage were moved to Seattle with the federal government stating that they would remain available there. However, in January 2020, the General Services Administration approved a plan to close the Seattle facility, but did so without consulting state and local governments, federally recognized tribes or Alaska Native corporations as required by its own regulations.
The lawsuit states that the move would “scatter its invaluable, irreplaceable, original historical records” to facilities in Missouri and California. It aims to halt the sale of the building and the dispersal of the records, which include significant tribal and treaty records relating to tribes and Native corporations throughout the Northwest and Alaska. It also maintains original files relating to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.
It also houses records important to Doyon and TCC and their shareholders and member tribes, including original records involving the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, pre-statehood Alaska land records, Alaska Census records, Bureau of Indian Affairs records and federal District Court records.
“Many of the records are unique, rare, undigitized and otherwise unavailable elsewhere,” according to a Doyon and TCC news release.
“These archives hold important records related to TCC and its member tribes’ history, Native allotments and hunting and fishing rights,” according to TCC Chief/Chairman PJ Simon. “It’s important that we ensure that these historical documents remain easily accessible to those who need them.”
The lawsuit states that removing the archives from the Pacific Northwest would jeopardize public access to these “critical federal documents.”
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.