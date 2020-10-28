Doyon, Ltd. released a statement Tuesday regarding access to Tolovana Hot Springs from the trail that starts from mile marker 93 on the Elliott Highway.
The company that operates the hot springs posted a notice to their website last week informing users that Doyon had issued a notice of trespass and blocked the trailhead in question.
Tolovana Hot Springs, Ltd. operates a reservation system and collects fees for cabins at the hot springs through a lease agreement with the Bureau of Land Management. However, the trail to the springs from the Elliott Highway is on Doyon land for about the first mile from the road.
“Doyon, Limited issued a notice of trespass to Tolovana Hot Springs and affiliated users. This notice only applies to the access crossing Doyon lands at mile 93 of the Elliott Highway, and does not apply to access to the hot springs via other routes. Doyon is willing to work with Tolovana Hot Springs for access and worked for about a year to reach agreeable terms for a permit for the Tolovana Hot Springs business to use the trail and parking lot for their business,” the statement issued Tuesday reads.
Jamie Marunde, vice president of land for Doyon, said that trail users trying to access the hot springs is not the only concern on the land in question.
“That’s our private property there, and so we have a few concerns. One being that we want to make sure the trash is picked up,” Marunde said. “There are also some other uses not for Tolovana. You know, people will offload and just go hunting there on our land. So, that’s also an issue. And then just general liability. If somebody flips over in a four wheeler or something, that could be an issue for us and so we want to ensure really safety and good land use and there’s really not a whole lot more to it.
“We had talked with Tolovana over a year and hadn’t come to agreeable terms. And so we can’t have the continuation of that issue without a permit,” Marunde said. “We have a pretty straightforward permitting process, and so that’s normally what we offer up and share and they just have not continued to work with it.”
Asked if there was any specific problem that was preventing Tolovana Hot Springs from obtaining a permit for use of the trail, Marunde said there is none that she’s aware of.
“We’re definitely willing to provide a permit. I think that would be a better question for Tolovana Hot Springs,” Marunde said.
“While Doyon has yet to reach reasonable agreement with Tolovana Hot Springs, our goal is to increase safety, reduce litter and other trespassing violations, and limit liability from use of our land, and to encourage all trail user to show respect for the land,” Doyon’s statement reads.
Several attempts by the News-Miner to contact the owners of Tolovana Hot Springs, Ltd. have been unsuccessful. A person who handles reservations for the cabins at the hot springs but could not comment on the trail access issue said, “If you email, the email will get forwarded to the owners and they will respond if they are willing to.”
