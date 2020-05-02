Doyon Drilling Inc. notified the state Friday that it plans to lay off 304 employees due to the work slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
DDI plans to demobilize its fleet of drilling rigs on the North Slope, the company said. It noted that some layoffs have already occurred, with the remainder concluding at the end of May. The layoffs are permanent, until the oil and gas industry on the North Slope has recovered from the downturn, according to a letter from DDI President and General Manager Ron Wilson.
The layoffs are in addition to more than 200 others in oil and gas-related companies in Alaska's oil patch. According to notices filed with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Baker Hughes, Halliburton Energy Services; Schlumberger Technology Corp.; and Peak Oilfield Services Company are among the companies planning mass layoffs.
In late April, ConocoPhillips announced it plans to cut its daily oil production in half in June due to "unacceptably low oil prices resulting from global oil demand destruction" caused by the pandemic.
Doyon Drilling Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairbanks-based Doyon, Limited.