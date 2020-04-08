Fairbanks-based Alaska Native corporation Doyon, Limited, is calling out the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority for pushing through funding for the controversial road to the Ambler Mining District without actually completing the process.
In a strongly worded letter sent to AIDEA Director Tom Boutin, Doyon outlines its concerns over claims the agency made in advocating for $35 million in road funding during an emergency meeting of the AIDEA board last week, including the boasting of potential construction jobs as soon as this summer.
"This promise of jobs is surprising, if not misleading, because not a single landowner has granted AIDEA a right of way (ROW) to build this road," Aaron Schutt, president and CEO of Doyon, Limited, wrote in the Tuesday letter.
Additionally, Schutt points out, AIDEA has failed to gain the necessary permission from landowners to build the road.
"We feel it necessary to remind AIDEA that you have no deal with Doyon, Limited for the portion of the road AIDEA proposes to cross Doyon lands near Evansville. AIDEA has never even presented a written proposal to Doyon for such access, much less a written proposal or detailed information regarding the ROW," Schutt wrote. "As such, AIDEA and its contractors do not have permission to enter or cross Doyon lands to conduct any field work in the summer of 2020, or at any time."
A small portion of the proposed road would cross federal lands, access to which the Bureau of Land Management is considering. Other portions of the road cross Alaska Native or privately owned land –– none of which AIDEA currently has access to build on, the letter notes.
"Meanwhile, AIDEA has for years failed to engage with Doyon in any meaningful communication," Schutt wrote. "We, at Doyon, find it quite remarkable that AIDEA has reached this point of the project but has yet to put a written proposal in front of us regarding the ROW – much less address in any significant way any of the other concerns we have raised. We remind you that AIDEA does not have eminent domain authority, so this discussion seems to be one that you would have wanted to initiate before spending millions of dollars to complete the draft EIS."
Schutt slammed AIDEA's lack of process, calling it "foolish" to push through millions in funding for a project that has not yet received the necessary approval to move forward and stopped just short of accusing AIDEA of spinning the COVID-19 outbreak as a way to push funding through for the road.
"We sincerely hope that AIDEA did not intentionally raise Alaskans’ hopes for jobs that it cannot currently deliver," Schutt wrote. "More importantly, we hope AIDEA is not using this public health tragedy to pressure Doyon or other landowners into granting ROWs — particularly after AIDEA failed for years to engage with Doyon."
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young, Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, and Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, were also sent the letter.
Boutin, the director of AIDEA, told the Daily News-Miner on Wednesday that AIDEA had not yet received the letter to his knowledge, but that he had been sent the letter by a member of the media. Boutin said the agency would be releasing a formal response statement once the letter was officially recieved.
The proposed road to the Ambler mining district continues to be a contentious topic with environmentalists and supporters of subsistence-centered ways of life urging against the road that stands to affect waterways and wildlife habitats along the route and those advocating for continued and increased resource development in the state supporting the project proposal.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.