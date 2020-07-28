Dana Wright, great-grandnephew of Walter Harper, the 21-year old Athabascan who was the first to summit Denali, speaks during a press conference for the "Denali 2013 Centennial Climb" Tuesday morning, February 5, 2013 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. The team of descendants of the original expedition who first successfully climbed Denali 100 years ago will attempt the same climb this summer.