To help minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business firms participate in federal highway work in Alaska, the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is gathering public comments and proposing new goals for the period between 2021 and 2023.
The department wants disadvantaged businesses to do 9.97% of all federally funded work associated with the department, according to Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Goal Methodology. This new goal comes from a finding that disadvantaged groups didn’t have equal access to contract work in the five-year period from 2014 to 2019, according to a study the department released last year.
The department contracted with MGT Consulting Group to determine whether there were any disparities between hiring disadvantaged businesses compared to the availability of such businesses who want and can perform the work.
The MGT conducted surveys and interviews with 565 business owners and representatives of firms who have done or attempted to do business with the department. The combined results of the surveys, public meetings, focus groups and interviews showed that a lot of businesses were concerned about their ability to compete with large firms.
Additionally, around 11% of businesses said that, “slow or non-payment for project work” was the most significant barrier to doing business with the department. More than 11% of subcontractors also identified that contracts were often too large and that an informal network excluded some individual companies from doing work on the projects.
The study also showed that almost 60% of respondents reported that they were “seldom or never” invited to work when contracts did not have a set goal to use disadvantaged businesses.
The U.S. Department of Transportation requires that state and local transportation agencies that receive federal funding implement a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program. The DBE program is designed to address potential discrimination against DBEs in who works on federally funded contracts through such administrations as the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Transit Administration.
The department is inviting the public to share comments on the new goals through Jan. 15, 2020. More information can be found at www.dot.state.ak.us.
