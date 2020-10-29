A Calvin Klein billboard on the Richardson Highway featuring an 18-year-old Alaska Native is illegal and will be removed, Alaska Department of Transportation officials said.
The billboard, which was brought up to the department’s attention Wednesday morning, violates the Alaska law prohibiting outdoor advertising along state highways, said the department’s Northern Region information officer, Caitlin Frye.
Since the sign is located on private property, department officials are asking the owner to take the billboard down voluntarily but will remove it themselves if they don’t get their compliance after sending a written 30-day notice, Frye said. She declined to disclose the name of the property owner.
“This isn't something that comes up a whole lot, so we need to figure out the process logistically,” Frye said. “But we will remove the billboard since that’s what the Alaska voters want us to do.”
Alaska voters passed the billboard restriction law in 1988, agreeing that billboards visible from highways “endanger Alaska's uniqueness and its scenic beauty” and that “Alaska shall forever remain free of billboards.” Exemptions are political campaign signs and ads of local businesses located along highways.
The billboard in question features the portrait of Quannah Rose Chasinghorse Potts, who is a Han Gwich'in from Eagle Village but who lives in Fairbanks. The ad is a part of Calvin Klein’s CK One Campaign showcasing the company's products and highlighting young Americans from diverse communities. Besides billboards, the company runs a media campaign, and in the video featuring Potts, they show her speaking about protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from oil development.
In her post in the Facebook group Fairbanks Alaska, Potts said she was happy to be featured in the campaign and to share the joy with her Fairbanks community.
“This campaign is worldwide, so there are these billboards all over the world. When they decided to put one here in Fairbanks, I was excited because I wanted to show my community some love and how proud I am,” she wrote. “I thought my town would be happy and proud of me, that someone from Fairbanks, especially an Alaska Native, is getting recognition.”
Frye said that as an individual from Fairbanks and not a representative of the department, she was happy to see a local woman on the billboard.
“I hope that some attention will come to what an amazing and wonderful thing it is that an Alaska Native, young local woman, was featured in a national campaign,” she said. “It is unfortunate that the billboard was illegal.”
