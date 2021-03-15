Before becoming a tribal chief, Donald Honea Sr. needed to learn the Native ways and perseverance on his own.
The First Traditional Chief of the Tanana Chief Conference, he was born in 1931 and grew up in Ruby, an Interior village that used to be predominantly white. It wasn’t before he got married and moved 30 miles up the Yukon River to Kokrines that he was fully immersed in the Native culture.
“It was just a new awakening for me; I felt like I just came alive, and that’s where I wanted to be,” he said. “I just felt like I was at home again.”
Honea grew up in Ruby in a family of 17 kids — the biggest family in the village. In winter they were sliding down the high river banks and in summer playing on the Yukon River.
“Though the family didn’t have much, we grew up really happy in Ruby,” he said.
Born to an Alaska Native mother and a father from Tennessee, Honea grew up speaking English with no traditional Native activities.
“I grew up like the white people,” he said. “We all thought of ourselves as half-breeds — It never bothered us, we just assumed what everybody said.”
After moving away from Ruby and to Fairbanks, Honea started to feel that Native people were treated differently.
“I think it was probably in my 40s when I felt good about myself and I could go to the restaurant on my own,” he said in the Legacy of Elders interview to Tanana Chiefs Conference. “I didn’t feel inferior.”
Honea married Clara McCarty at 17 and moved to Kokrines — the village where his mother and wife were born. He and McCarty had 14 children, and for a while, the family lived off the land, trapping, fishing and using dogs for winter travel. He later ran the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race seven times.
Kokrines was the place where Honea for the first time became surrounded by people holding potlatches and speaking the Native language.
“I was the only one in the whole village who didn’t understand what they were saying,” he said.
When he moved back to Ruby, Honea started getting involved in city matters and attending City Council meetings. In 1964, he started the Ruby Native Council to be able to discuss grants and programs that pertained only to Native people, who were becoming the dominant population in the village.
“Slowly things changed,” he said. “Forty years ago it was predominantly white and ran by white people then; now it’s run by Natives. There were a lot of Native issues that the city couldn’t take care of, so we had to. We started potlatches there and things of that nature too.”
Eager to show people programs that can be useful to them, Honea attended all the meetings for whichever organization he was a part of, including the Tanana Chief Conference.
“I was the one who was going to most of the meetings and knew what was going on and became the first president,” he said.
Honea has been serving as the First Traditional Chief of Tanana Chiefs Conference since 2008, as chief for 20 years and as president of the Dineega Corporation for 20 years. He was also on the local Community School Committee for 30 years, on the City Council for about 25 years and on the Doyon, Limited, board.
“I just wanted to learn and help out the people,” he said.
When he was the first president of the village corporation, he was a part of the decision-making on where to invest. As a result of those investments, the corporation was able to give out dividends to its members, a rare occasion for Alaska Native village corporations at the time.
“We were the only village corporation in the whole Interior that gave dividends,” he said, explaining that he persisted to learn good investment strategies. “I learned it over time, I didn’t learn it overnight.”
Being a part of TCC for so long, Honea has seen the organization changing,
“It used to be all males, and now half of the delegates are ladies,” he said. “They’ve made a tremendous impact, it’s changed so much. It also used to be a small organization, and now it has grown so much.”
As the first chief, Honea will be opening the TCC’s 2021 Annual Convention on March 17 and 18. The public will be able to watch the meeting live on TCC’s Facebook page or website.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.