It has been more than a month since the killing of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died after a white police officer knelt of his neck for nearly nine minutes. The event, caught on the camera of a bystander and widely circulated online, launched the country into weeks of protest demanding justice for Floyd and large-scale reform to law enforcement across the nation.
Congress, however, remains at an impasse on the matter, unable to agree on how to proceed with systemwide changes.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 passed the U.S. House Thursday in a vote of 236-181, mostly along party lines.
Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young was one of the 181 House members to vote against the bill, placing his support instead behind a Senate bill penned by North Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, which failed to move forward in the Senate earlier this week.
Scott’s Senate Justice Act overlaps in many ways with the bill Young voted against.
Both include provisions that designate lynching as a federal crime, ban the use of chokeholds, encourage increased body camera use for officers, require increased tracking of police misconduct records from one agency to another and outline training in de-escelation and mental health to be required for police officers.
But Young said the House bill was an “election year stunt” and “does nothing to provide for the real reform that Americans are demanding.”
The House bill contains stricter reforms than the Senate bill in areas such as qualified immunity, which currently protects police officers from being sued personally in criminal or civil court, one of the issues not included in the Senate bill that Democrats pointed to as problematic.
Young did not directly reference the qualified immunity changes in the House bill but took issue with unnamed portions of the legislation that rolled back “protections and safeguards” for police officers.
“The bill drafted by House Democrats contains measures that could actually make us less safe and discourage community-minded individuals from pursuing careers in law enforcement and making a difference,” Young said in a statement. “The Democrat bill operates under the assumption that all members of law enforcement are bad, and I believe that is wrong. We should not be stripping the protections and safeguards of all police officers because of the actions of a handful of bad ones.”
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not pick up the House bill, leaving both bodies without active legislation on the matter heading into a two-week recess next week.
Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski called the impasse “unacceptable” earlier this week, but both she and Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan blamed Democrats for the deadlock.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter:
@FDNMpolitics.