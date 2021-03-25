Alaska tribes working to foster, manage and protect buffalo herds will get assistance from the U.S. Department of the Interior under a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska.
“The tragic decimation of these iconic animals remains one of the darkest chapters in America’s history,” Young said in a prepared statement. “We must be doing all we can to reverse the damage not only done to the American buffalo but to the way of life of Native people across our country.”
Under the Indian Buffalo Management Act of 2021, the legislation establishes a federal program for assisting U.S. tribes and tribal organizations in managing existing herds and expanding their numbers.
The American buffalo is a North American species of the bison and used to be common in Interior Alaska. A full-grown bull may stand at 6-feet tall and 10-feet long.
“The animals were a source for food, shelter and clothing and economic mobility for Indigenous peoples across the American West,” according to a joint statement by Young and U.S. Rep. Norma Torres of California, who are carrying the legislation.
"I'm happy to work with Rep. Young on this bi-partisan effort," said Torres, a Democrat. She encouraged fellow members of the U.S. House to adopt the measure.
In Alaska, the state Department of Fish and Game reports there are four herds totaling about 900 animals that roam freely in the state.
The largest herd is near Delta Junction, with smaller herds in the areas of Farewell, Chitina and Copper River.
Hunting is used to manage herd size, according to the state, with 100 permits issued per year. The animals also are raised as livestock and a food source.
The legislation has support from the InterTribal Buffalo Council, whose members include 74 tribes in 20 states, including the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor.
Young noted: “It may surprise some, but Alaska is home to a thriving herd on Sitkalidak Island, managed by the Alutiiq people.’’
"This (bill) will enhance and support our existing program,” said herd manager Melissa Berns, an Alutiiq tribal member who testified before Congress in 2020, when a similar bill was introduced by Young.
The 2020 bill did not advance after congressional attention moved to COVID-19 relief.
Berns said that the act is historic for Native Americans, “as it will support bringing back the buffalo to Indian Country at the level it deserves.”
She said the legislation will “assist in supporting member tribes for the benefit of their people for many generations to come.”
That benefit is economic and cultural, including in Delta Junction, where the Stevens Village IRA tribal council owns and operates a ranch of roughly 270 buffalo.
