Nonpartisan candidate Alyse Galvin says Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young is washed up. Young says Galvin is naive and in the pockets of Lower 48 liberals.
The two faced off for Young’s seat in Congress two years ago and they are clashing again.
They traded barbs about Young’s below-average congressional attendance record and Galvin’s financial support from the Democratic Party at a debate on Thursday.
Young, 87, lists his residence as Fort Yukon but said in an interview that he has been living with his wife in a condominium in Anchorage. He won his 24th term in the U.S. House in 2018 with 53% of the vote.
Galvin, 55, of Anchorage, fared better against Young than any of Young’s challengers since 1990, according to state election records. This year, she has more than twice as much money in campaign contributions than she did in her previous run.
Federal Election Commission records show that Galvin’s total campaign receipts exceeded $4.4 million as of Oct. 14. In 2018, she ran her campaign on $1.9 million.
Records show Young has total campaign receipts of $1.7 million. In 2018, he spent $1.3 million on his reelection campaign.
At the debate, both said they support the Second Amendment. Both said they oppose the Green New Deal and both said they oppose Medicare for all.
They both oppose Ballot Measure 1, or the Fair Share Act, which would increase state oil and gas production taxes.
On abortion, Young says that he “feels that loss of life through abortion is a great moral disaster,” according to his congessional wesbite.
Galvin’s position is, “In Alaska, we understand that no one — least of all the government — gets to control what we do with our bodies,” she wrote in a 2019 social media post.
Both Young and Galvin support development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Galvin “strongly supports oil exploration in the 1002 Area of ANWR and looks forward to the good jobs that it will bring to Alaskans,” according to her campaign website at www.alyse4alaska.com.
Galvin is critical of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, while Young said at the Debate for the State, hosted by Alaska Public Media and KTUU-TV, that he is proud of it.
“I voted for it,” he said. “This has been a great boon to our economy … I am happy we did it, and I am real proud of it.”
Republican Gerald Heikes, 67, of Palmer, is also seeking Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is featured on the state’s 2020 list of hopefuls as a write-in candidate though he has no entry in the state’s Official Election Pamphlet.
Heikes challenged Young in the Republican primary in August and lost, drawing 3,954 votes to Young’s 51,972.
Galvin ran in the Democratic primary and won, drawing 53,258 votes. She was a registered Democrat until 2006 when she decided to drop the party affiliation, saying she is fed up with partisanship.
Galvin’s endorsements include the National Education Association, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, End Citizens United, NARAL Pro Choice America, National Women’s Political Caucus, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Social Security Works, The Alaska Center, Native Peoples Action and the Alaska branch of the AFL-CIO, along with multiple Alaska labor halls and tribal groups.
Young is endorsed by President Donald Trump, the Alaska Outdoor Council PAC, the Alaska Professional Fire Fighters Association, Campaign for Working Families and the National Association of Home Builders. He is a member of the National Rifle Association board of directors.
Young campaigned in Fairbanks on Friday and was the featured guest at the weekly GOP luncheon. He’ll return to Fairbanks once more later this week, he said.
Galvin held her second drive-in rally in Fairbanks at the IBEW union hall off of Airport Way on Saturday. It’s unclear if she will return to Fairbanks before Election Day, she said during an interview.
Alyse Galvin
Galvin is a wife, mother of four and former small business owner who worked on education issues under two Alaska governors. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California San Diego.
“I am a third-generation Alaskan,” she wrote in a biographical statement. “I grew up in an Alaskan family that battled addiction, mental illness, and abuse, but I broke that cycle. I served Alaska under Republican and independent governors and led a nonpartisan grassroots movement to restore education funding and improve our schools.”
Galvin, whose leadership experience started in middle school when she was elected class president, was a primary organizer for the statewide group Great Alaska Schools, an education funding advocacy group that operated from 2014 to 2018. Galvin said it grew to 4,000 people.
In college, she belonged to a group, Los Amigos, that rendered aid to an orphanage in Mexico, she said.
She later managed a print shop and was a manager at the hotel in Anchorage with the largest public meeting space, she said.
“I am running because Alaska is in a position where it really needs new leadership,” Galvin said.
Young is absent from too many important votes, she said.
“I will show up,” Galvin said. “I will work more than full time.”
She criticized Young for voting against the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, multiple times. Some Alaskans still can’t access affordable health care, she said, and the law needs to be amended.
Young accepts too many campaign contributions from corporate donors, Galvin said, namely the health care industry, and from people living outside of Alaska.
“More than half of his donors are from out of state,” she said.
Galvin said she is proud that 93% of her campaign contributions are from individuals. She said more Alaskans have contributed to her campaign than to Young’s campaign.
If elected, Galvin said she would join the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of about 50 House members from both political parties who are “committed to finding common ground on many of the key issues facing the nation.”
Gerald Heikes
Heikes, a contractor and self-described “Constitutional Christian conservative,” has lived much of his life in Alaska and has run for statewide office multiple times since 2006.
He ran for U.S. House in 2016, Alaska governor in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006, and U.S. Senate in 2008.
Public schools need religion, he said while running for governor two years ago. He supports defunding government programs on the state and federal levels.
“Start by eliminating every program and/or government subsidies to other countries. Foreign aid. No more giving money to people that hate the U.S. and don’t appreciate what is given,” he wrote in response to a News-Miner candidate survey in August. “Eliminate all funding to nonprofits, especially abortion agencies like Planned Parenthood. Eliminate government agencies such as the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) and the Department of Energy.”
He described COVID-19 as the “China virus” and proposed charging the cost of the virus to the debt that the U.S. owes China.
The federal government should loan Alaska money to build roads, he said.
“We need to build roads from Fairbanks to Nome, to Bethel, to branch out like that and fill in the blanks,” he told television station KTVF Channel 11.
Heikes told KTVF that the U.S. has turned into an “ungodly nation.”
He said he wants criminal justice for migrant people to be handled by a three-judge panel with the power to impose the death penalty.
“And there should be a cremation facility there, because there’ll be a lot of people going there,” he told the television station.
The Federal Election Commission campaign disclosure website listed no campaign finance reports for Heikes. An internet search revealed no campaign website.
Don Young
Young is the oldest member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Republican Party’s longest-serving House member in history.
His congressional website is decked out with old photographs — one shows him with the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan — from his decades-long political career.
In one 1973 picture, Young is seen with his hands on a map of Alaska showing three men the route for what would become the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
It was Young’s bill, he pointed out — not that of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska — that set the final terms authorizing construction of the pipeline.
Young was born in California, served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, earned a teaching degree at Chico State College in 1958 and moved to Alaska in 1959.
He served as mayor of Fort Yukon in 1964 and later served in the Alaska Legislature. In 1973, he was sworn in as a freshman to the 93rd Congress following a special election held after Rep. Nick Begich was killed in a plane crash.
The father of two and grandfather of 14 said during an interview that he has helped secure funding for many road projects around Fairbanks, and he helped steer the F-35 fighter squadron to Eielson Air Force Base.
“I know what I am doing, and I have been good for the state of Alaska,” Young said.
Young is known for making flippant remarks. He once called the coronavirus the “beer virus.”
He said he takes the virus seriously but that people “cannot live in fear.” That causes people to forfeit their rights, he said.
He said Galvin is no independent. Democrats have funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to her campaign, he said.
“You will be beholden to them,” he told her at the debate.
In 2014, the House Committee on Ethics found that Young had improperly used campaign funds and accepted gifts. The panel found he failed to report certain gifts on his financial disclosure statements. He was directed to repay gifts worth $59,063.74, according to a committee report.
In 2017, Young became the dean of the U.S. House of Representatives after becoming the longest continuously serving member. He is chairman emeritus of the House Natural Resources Committee and is a member of the House Transportation Committee.
He said 83 of his bills have been signed into law — more than any other member of Congress.
“About 90% of them are Alaskan bills,” he said.
According to the website www.govtrack.us, most of Young’s bils have dealt with public lands and natural resources.
Young reportedly missed 4,033 of 28,597 roll call votes, or 14.1%, from March of 1973 to October of 2020. The median absentee rate is 2.3%, according to www.govtrack.us.
Young said he is frequently traveling between Alaska and Washington D.C.
“No one has really complained about that other than (Galvin),” he said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.