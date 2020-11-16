U.S. Rep. Don Young, 87, received hospital care over the weekend for his bout with the coronavirus, according to a statement released by his congressional office today.
Young said he is doing better now and called for Alaskans to take the virus seriously. The Republican, who has represented Alaska in Congress since 1973, also scolded what he described as media speculation about his condition that he said violated his privacy.
“Over the weekend, I was admitted to Providence Hospital for treatment and monitoring. The team at Providence did an outstanding job, and their commitment to patient care is to be commended. I have been discharged and continue recovering and working from home in Alaska. Very frankly, I had not felt this sick in a very long time, and I am grateful to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers,” read the statement.
“There has been much speculation in the media on my current condition, and I want Alaskans to know that their Congressman is alive, feeling better, and on the road to recovery,” Young said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of what you may have heard about my condition was based on speculation in the media that did not respect my privacy,” the statement reads. “This is irresponsible, and I do not want any Alaskans to be scared of seeking testing or treatment out of privacy concerns.”
Young said Alaskans should recognize that cases are surging and follow public health guidelines, including social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing a face covering.
The congressman reflected on the economic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the country.
“The economy, in both Alaska and our entire nation, has been devastated by this virus. This is not just a public health emergency, but an economic crisis as well,” reads the statement.
Reports of a second COVID-19 vaccine are encouraging, Young said.
“This development represents tremendous potential, but we must continue looking out for one another. Fighting the spread of this virus is crucial if we are to recover. We cannot hunker down forever, but I sincerely believe that we will be successful in fighting COVID-19, so that we can restore our economic health in the present, and secure a bright future for all Alaskans,” he said in the statement. “Our children and grandchildren are depending on us. Stay safe, and may God bless Alaska and our frontline workers.”
