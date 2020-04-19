The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will be seeking public input on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting families.
Through a series of surveys, the Division of Public Health wants to understand challenges Alaskans are facing, according to a news release from the department. Those who wish to respond can text “AKFAMILY” to 907-269-0344 or access the surveys online at bit.ly/2xJ3QZl.
“The first survey that we did this week was more general in nature and our plan is to do follow up surveys in specific areas,” Rebekah Morisse, section chief for Women’s, Children’s and Family Health with the department, said last week
The first survey will be open for several weeks, with results being summarized and shared by the end of the month.
The department wants to quantify and add data to stories they’re hearing, according to Morisse. On Wednesday, around 2,300 people had replied to the survey in Alaska, about 300 of which were from Fairbanks.
It’s uncertain yet how many surveys the department will conduct.
“We don’t have a specific number yet, but I know that we’re interested in doing childcare, one related to mental health, access to medical care and education impact. So that’s where we’re at so far,” Morisse said.
The Women’s, Children’s and Family Health section of the Division of Public Health wants to know how it might need to change what it does and the services it provides, according to Morisse, who noted she is hopeful the information can benefit their partners, governmental and nongovernmental, in how they engage with families.
In the one-page summary that is to be released soon, Morisse explained they want to have tables with results by region, so they’re interested in understanding how things are going in various areas, as well as differences by age and over time, looking for any trends.
