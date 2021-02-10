Dealing with community members with dignity and respect and an honest, open mind are the three elements critical in establishing the trust needed for effective and fair policing in any community, a group of five candidates for police chief of Fairbanks agreed in a public forum hosted by the city on Tuesday.
. A common theme was the need to establish ties in the community that are based on a genuine respect for others and treating all members of every population group with dignity.
Candidates included Derek Bos, chief of the Brush Police Department in Colorado; Richard Sweet, current acting police chief in Fairbanks; Ron Dupee, the acting deputy chief, with the Fairbanks Police Department; Todd Richardson, a deputy with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department in Utah; and Koula Black, of the Mocksville Police Department in North Carolina.
“As you begin to establish respect, you build trust,” Boss said.
The questions in the forum focused on diversity at the department. Sweet, the current acting head of the department, told the city that he learned a lot about police relations with the Fairbanks community by going to the Fairbanks Rescue Mission to volunteer.
“(They thought) I was checking up on them or trying to find some way to arrest them,” he said, adding later that he learned in the Army that each interaction with someone in the community should teach you how to be better with the next person. “Everyday is a training day.”
Two of Tuesday’s candidates come from Fairbanks, Sweet and Dupee. During the questioning, in which candidates answered submitted questions, Dupee admitted that police work had increasingly become an “us versus them” proposition. It is something that led him to a period of reflection where he sought out friendships with people outside the law enforcement community, he said.
Black has served as the major of operations at the Mocksville Police Department in North Carolina since 2017, and said she helped to establish public boards with minority community members. The boards held weekly meetings to discuss events in the area and improve community relations with her department.
When the George Floyd shooting happened in Minneapolis, “We didn’t have lootings, we had conversations,” she said.
As of press time, the online forum was still taking place.
