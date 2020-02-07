The case of a Bible camp trying to get its religious purpose tax exemption reinstated has again been referred by a state judge to the borough Board of Equalization for adjudication.
The Jan. 29 decision by Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy comes after the Borough Assembly sought to keep the case in state court on the basis that borough code does not provide for such tax exemption appeals to be heard at the local level.
McConahy was unmoved, writing in an Order Regarding Reconsideration that state court “does not retain jurisdiction over this matter.”
Borough officials are reviewing the judge’s decision, according to Lanien Livingston, public information officer.
“No decision has been made on the next steps,” she said in an email.
The dispute stems from a decision by the borough assessor in 2018 to revoke Camp Li-Wa’s tax exemption after 32 years following an investigation.
The assessor’s office found that the camp derived some of its income on tax-exempt property from vacation rentals and secular retreats.
Officials at Camp Li-Wa were asked to provide information to the borough supporting their claims of qualifying for the religious purpose tax exemption but failed to do so, according to court records.
The borough maintains that by granting a property tax exemption to the camp, commercial businesses are having to compete with the commercial activities of institutions claiming a tax exempt status.
Victory Ministries of Alaska operates Camp Li-Wa near the beginning of Chena Hot Springs Road.
A lawyer for the nonprofit religious organization said the camp should be able to keep its property tax exemption as long as income from secular activities is minimal.
McConahy closed the case in December after finding that questions of fact and law should be heard before the agency in a position to offer remedy.
The Borough Assembly, at the request of its attorney, voted 6-2 to ask for reconsideration to keep the case in state court.
McConahy again closed the case, writing that “Victory Ministries is required and directed to appeal the matter to the Board of Equalization if they seek relief from the assessor’s decisions.”
Either side may take the case to state court after the Board of Equalization has made findings, the judge said.
The borough’s Board of Equalization specializes in valuation appeals and is only able to handle certain tax exemption appeals, according to borough code.
Section 8.16.010 of the code states that “an applicant aggrieved by any determination of the assessor regarding a senior citizen or disabled veteran property tax exemption may appeal to the board of equalization.”
Another section of borough code, 8.16.040, discusses “claims based on tax exempt status of property.” It states that “a taxpayer who claims that property is not taxable under law may appeal a determination of the assessor that property is taxable directly to the superior court as provided by rules of court applicable to appeals from the decisions of administrative agencies, or the taxpayer may first appeal to the board of equalization as provided by law.”
Property taxes for Camp Li-Wa are about $70,000 a year, according to a lawyer for the organization.
The Board of Equalization is a panel of assembly appointees.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.