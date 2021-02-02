A lawyer in Fairbanks is facing discipline from the Alaska Bar Association based on allegations of ignoring a judge’s order to repay $643,760 worth of attorney fees to a former client who had disputed the fees and won them back in a court judgment on appeal.
Ward Merdes dispersed the money, dissolved the law firm that had held the money, and reportedly claimed to the former client that the firm was broke, according to bar association documents. Merdes is accused of professional misconduct by engaging in fraud and deceit and faces a reprimand or suspension of his license.
He eventually repaid the client, according to bar association documents, but a grievance was filed against him and the case is pending. A panel known as the bar association’s Board of Governors heard arguments last week.
The original case dates back to the 1970s. The late Ed Merdes, of Merdes & Merdes, represented Leisnoi Inc., an Alaska Native village corporation with roots on Woody Island in the Kodiak Island Archipelago. A Chiniak rancher had challenged whether Leisnoi had the required population to receive 160,000 acres under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The rancher wanted to prevent the corporation from claiming land that he had been leasing from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, according to News-Miner archives.
Ed Merdes died in 1991, and Leisnoi filed a complaint about Merdes & Merdes’ fee with the bar association in 1992. A fee arbitration panel determined that the law firm was “not entitled to an interest in Leisnoi’s land as the contingency fee agreement set out,” but they were entitled to “payment equal to a percentage of the adjusted value of Leisnoi’s property, plus interest.”
According to bar association documents, Leisnoi made payments based on a schedule set by the Fee Arbitration Board but the payments stopped in September 2002.
Ward Merdes reportedly tried to negotiate with Leisnoi about the unpaid fees and took the matter to court in 2009. The next year, Leisnoi paid $643,760 to Merdes & Merdes under protest. The money was deposited into a trust account. Eventually, Merdes made a payment to his former wife and the rest of the money wound up in various personal and business accounts held by Merdes, according to bar association documents.
In 2012, Merdes again attempted to settle with Leisnoi — it was unsuccessful — and a month later he filed paperwork to incorporate Merdes Law Office.
A few days later, he “distributed to himself $248,652 for the damages and distress that he alleged in a 2010 lawsuit against Leisnoi for negligent infliction of emotional distress.” Bar association documents state that the case had been dismissed without prosecution almost three years prior.
On Feb. 1, 2013, the Alaska Supreme Court ordered Merdes & Merdes to refund Leisnoi the $643,760 from the 2010 judgement, with interest.
Three days later, client matters from Merdes & Merdes began to be transferred to the new law office, Merdes Law Office, which had the same address, phone number, employees, insurance and equipment vendors.
On Feb. 13, 2013, lawyers for Leisnoi demanded the money. They claim that they were told that Merdes & Merdes had no assets. Bar association documents state that Merdes & Merdes was not insolvent before assets were transferred to Merdes Law Office.
“Mr. Merdes was told to be careful because moving cases over to Merdes Law Office could be perceived as a fraudulent conveyance,” bar association documents state.
In 2014, following a bench trial, a Superior Court judge found that a preponderance of evidence showed that Merdes had opened the new law office with the “intent to defraud Leisnoi and prevent the payment of the debt owed to Leisnoi,” according to bar association documents.
That decision was challenged and affirmed by the Alaska Supreme Court.
A bar association financial forensic examiner also “found clearly apparent badges of fraud in conveyances from Merdes & Merdes to both Merdes Law Office and Ward Merdes,” according to bar association documents.
Attempts to reach Merdes on Monday were unsuccessful.
The bar association Board of Governors ran out of time while deliberating the case last week. A date for continuing deliberations has yet to be determined.
