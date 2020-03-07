The city of Valdez put pressure on the Regulatory Commission of Alaska this week to publicize financial statements of the company purchasing the largest share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.
In a March 4 filing, Brena, Bell & Walker, counsel for the city of Valdez, said Hilcorp’s financial records should be publicly disclosed as a matter of consistency with legislative intent and Alaska public policy. The city called on the regulatory commission to reexamine its past interpretation of Alaska Statute 42.06.445, governing how the commission deals with public records.
Hilcorp’s legal counsel responded, holding that the filing should be ignored because the public comment period is closed and the city of Valdez failed to establish standing.
“The comments should be stricken since they were filed at least a month late and because Valdez is not a party to this docket,” wrote Michael McLaughlin of the Law Offices of Guess & Rudd, based in Anchorage.
The city responded Friday to Hilcorp’s filing, accusing the company of hypocrisy and seeking to quiet those who question its confidentiality requests.
Hilcorp is purchasing all of BP’s Alaska assets for $5.6 billion and has applied to the regulatory commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to become an operator of the 800-mile trans-Alaska oil pipeline, which starts on the North Slope, eventually snakes through the Fairbanks North Star Borough and ends in Valdez.
Hilcorp, a private Texas-based company that has been doing business in Alaska since 2012, wants confidentiality to protect its negotiating position when executing deals in the oil and gas industry.
The regulatory commission’s self-imposed deadline to decide on Hilcorp’s confidentiality request regarding the pipeline operation certificate is Thursday.
The commission last month granted confidentiality of the purchase and sale agreement between Hilcorp and BP, agreeing that disclosure would weaken Hilcorp’s competitive advantage.
The city of Valdez maintains that if the decision to disclose financial statements is seen as a close call, the commission should err on the side of disclosure because exceptions to the right of the public to inspect public records are narrowly construed in Alaska.
“Under Alaska law, the public records of all public agencies are open to inspection by the public, unless specifically provided otherwise,” the filing states. “Through this statutory proclamation, the Legislature has expressed a bias in favor of public disclosure of public records, and doubtful cases should be resolved by permitting public inspection.”
The regulatory commission has previously approved Hilcorp to operate about 320 miles of pipeline in Alaska and reportedly granted petitions for confidential treatment of Hilcorp’s finances on 19 occasions over the past nine years.
Under 42.06.445 of Alaska Statutes, the RCA may classify records submitted as privileged.
Subsection (d) of the statute reads as follows: “A person may make written objection to the public disclosure of information contained in a record filed under the provisions of this chapter or of information obtained by the commission or by the attorney general under the provisions of this chapter, stating the grounds for the objection. When an objection is made, the commission shall order the information withheld from public disclosure if the information adversely affects the interest of the person making written objection and disclosure is not required in the interest of the public.”
The city of Valdez is also questioning Hilcorp’s interpretation of a different section of the law.
Subsection (c) states: “A document filed with the commission that relates to the finances or operations of a pipeline subject to federal jurisdiction and that is in addition to or other than the copy of a document required to be filed with the appropriate federal agency is open to inspection only by an appropriate officer or official of the state for relevant purposes of the state.”
The lawyer for Hilcorp maintains that the relevant federal authority is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Hilcorp filed financial statements with other federal agencies but not with FERC and is interpreting the law such that it protects Hilcorp from having its financial records disclosed.
The city of Valdez maintains that this interpretation of the law is faulty because the phrase “in addition to or other than a copy of the document” means “the same as” rather than “different from.”
In addition, the city holds that Hilcorp waived its confidentiality under Subsection (c) of the law because it’s original confidentiality request focused on Subsection (d).
The city also holds that the statute in question was enacted to protect pipeline carriers and that Hilcorp is not currently a pipeline carrier with respect to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.
