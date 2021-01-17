Staff from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game gave a detailed update on the current status and harvest management strategies for the Fortymile caribou herd during a virtual Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee meeting this past Wednesday.
The update addressed many questions about the department’s management strategy for the herd, which became a topic of scrutiny during the fall hunt last year.
Fish and Game has been monitoring the herds nutrition through the collection of vital rate data for the past 30 years and found that the herd’s size likely peaked in 2017, with models showing an estimate at that time of over 80,000 caribou. The herd began to show signs of declining nutrition when it exceeded 50,000 caribou in the mid 2000s, Fish and Game Biologist Jeff Gross said.
Conditions last summer prevented department staff from completing a photo census of the herd, but Gross said that after working with counterparts in the Yukon to develop a revised population model for the herd using available demographic data, biologists on both sides of the border have found that the herd is “likely at the beginning of a precipitous decline, as a result of it’s reduced nutritional condition caused by overgrazing of it’s range.”
“With this new information that was really finalized toward the end of July, the department’s current and retired caribou biologists conducted an internal review and investigation of the Fortymile herd’s condition and the likely outcomes and concluded the best management strategy to mitigate the potential for additional long term impacts to the herd’s range from continued overgrazing from large numbers of caribou was to utilize harvest to reduce the herd to a low enough density to allow for the nutritional condition of the herd to improve enough to help slow or arrest the decline,” Gross said.
Gross also said that because the herd started to show signs of declining nutrition as it approached and exceeded 50,000 caribou, the department’s goal is to reduce the herd size below 50,000 and then slow harvest once they see indicators that the herd has been reduced enough to be supported by it’s existing range.
Gross said that progress toward that goal was the reason for setting a 10,000 animal annual harvest quota for 2020-21 and increasing the bag limit from one to two caribou “in an effort to quickly reduce the herd size below 50,000 caribou.”
During the fall Fortymile hunt, 17,853 permits were issued to hunters and 7,631 resident hunters along with 594 nonresidents harvested 5,472 caribou, 39% of those harvests were cows.
“Although the fall harvest objective was met, the large numbers of hunters responding to this fall’s hunt resulted in hunter crowding along road and trail systems, heavy roadside harvest in certain areas and complaints about hunt quality, trail damage and safety concerns,” Gross said. “The department has long related public concerns to the Harvest Management Coalition and the Board of Game, that increased herd size and resulting harvest quotas were causing social issues (including the aforementioned concerns).”
However, Gross said that other than targeted hunts beginning in December and closures in specific portions of road corridors, there has been a consistent lack of support from the harvest management coalition and the general public during the development of harvest management plans, or during the Board of Game regulatory process, for the board to adopt restrictions to mitigate the issues.
“So, basically we just haven’t seen a lot, or the bulk of the public support has not called for further restrictions,” Gross said. He added that although department staff were aware that the fall hunt would result in some complaints about the “undesirable social issues” the need to mitigate a precipitous population decline and allow hunters to harvest the animals, along with limited management options “left us with no ready alternative to alleviate these concerns while still achieving the necessary harvest objective.”
Department staff conducted an annual composition survey in early October, preliminary results from which showed that the herd remained in poor condition and leading the department to advise further reduction during the winter hunt.
The department has issued 5,396 permits for the ongoing winter hunt with 1,298 hunters (the winter hunt is resident only) reporting the harvest of 1,183 caribou as of Wednesday, 54% of which are cows.
With harvests by the end of the winter hunt and in combination with natural mortality, the department expects to make substantial progress toward the goal of reducing the herd to a more sustainable size by this spring.
Advisory Committee member Mike Tinker said that harvest in the Yukon does not contribute significantly to herd reduction, with harvest of the herd in Canada numbering in the hundreds, rather than thousands.
“I’m happy to report that we didn’t have occasion to observe any bad behavior, anybody doing anything illegal or even untoward. It seemed like people were pretty well behaved out there, but I will admit the sample size is pretty small with only two days in the field,” said committee chair Kirk Schwalm of what he observed while caribou hunting this winter.
Gross said the department hopes to be able to announce bag limits and harvest quotas several weeks further in advance of the hunt this fall, but the ability to do so will be dependent on when department staff are able to complete population and condition assessments during the spring and summer.
