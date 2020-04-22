A Department of Corrections inmate died Sunday afternoon at Providence Hospital in Anchorage.
According to a department news release Monday, the inmate was a 77-year-old woman. Her death was not related to COVID-19, and no foul play is suspected.
Next of kin have been notified.
This is the third Department of Corrections inmate death this year, according to the release. As in every inmate death, the incident will be reviewed by Alaska State Troopers and the medical examiner’s office in Anchorage.
