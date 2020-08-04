Denali Road Lottery

Dall sheep are seen scattered across a ridge while driving the Denali National Park Road during the Road Lottery Sunday, September 16, 2018. Each September the park hosts a four-day event called the "Road Lottery." During these four days, winners of a lottery drawing are given a chance to purchase a single, day-long permit, allowing them to drive as much of the Denali Park Road as weather allows. In years with early snow, the Park Road might open no farther than Savage River (Mile 15); in milder years, lottery winners are able to enjoy a trip out to the end of the park road (Mile 92). Each year about 11,000 applicants are received, with 1,600 permits are awarded.

 Eric Engman

The Denali Park Road remains largely unaffected by a torrential downpour over the weekend that raised concerns of mudslides and area flooding. 

A spokesman for Denali National Park and Preserve reported Monday that there have been no instances of extreme damage to the road that leads deep into the park where an automated weather station measured approximately 4 inches of rain in a 12-hour span over the weekend. 

“Maintenance crews have visited parts of the road and have not found any glaring issues that need to be addressed,” park information officer Gerald Hitchcock wrote in a Monday email response to the Daily News-Miner. 

The Park Road was closed last August due to heavy rainfall and a subsequent mudslide that stranded about 300 tourists on the road west of Polychrome Pass for a few hours after a culvert washed out and debris blocked the road.

With a diminished use of tour buses due to concerns of COVID-19, the road has been open to private vehicles on a lottery basis throughout the summer.

