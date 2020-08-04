The Denali Park Road remains largely unaffected by a torrential downpour over the weekend that raised concerns of mudslides and area flooding.
A spokesman for Denali National Park and Preserve reported Monday that there have been no instances of extreme damage to the road that leads deep into the park where an automated weather station measured approximately 4 inches of rain in a 12-hour span over the weekend.
“Maintenance crews have visited parts of the road and have not found any glaring issues that need to be addressed,” park information officer Gerald Hitchcock wrote in a Monday email response to the Daily News-Miner.
The Park Road was closed last August due to heavy rainfall and a subsequent mudslide that stranded about 300 tourists on the road west of Polychrome Pass for a few hours after a culvert washed out and debris blocked the road.
With a diminished use of tour buses due to concerns of COVID-19, the road has been open to private vehicles on a lottery basis throughout the summer.
