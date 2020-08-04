Dall sheep are seen scattered across a ridge while driving the Denali National Park Road during the Road Lottery Sunday, September 16, 2018. Each September the park hosts a four-day event called the "Road Lottery." During these four days, winners of a lottery drawing are given a chance to purchase a single, day-long permit, allowing them to drive as much of the Denali Park Road as weather allows. In years with early snow, the Park Road might open no farther than Savage River (Mile 15); in milder years, lottery winners are able to enjoy a trip out to the end of the park road (Mile 92). Each year about 11,000 applicants are received, with 1,600 permits are awarded.