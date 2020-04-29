Denali National Park opened the park road on Tuesday to the Mountain Vista Rest Area at Mile 12. According to a news release, the park has plans to continue opening more of the road “in the very near future as conditions and staffing allow” and is considering holding additional road lotteries later this year.
“Denali National Park and Preserve looks forward to offering recreational opportunities to the public during these challenging times,” Denice Swanke, acting park superintendent, said in a news release. “We are considering several ways to offer more access for private vehicles and are collaborating with local business to offer different opportunities to enjoy the park. We encourage the public to practice proper social distancing and to adhere to the state’s travel guidance when they access their park lands.”
As it stands, the public now has access to all trails and open spaces along the park road up to the Mountain Vista Rest Area, including the Riley Creek Day-Use Area. Park staff will open and maintain restroom facilities in these areas for public use.
In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), campgrounds and most visitor facilities remain closed for now, and interpretive programs remain suspended. This includes the Winter Visitor Center, the Denali Kennels and the Walter C. Harper Talkeetna Ranger Station.
The decision to reopen the park was made in support of recent updates to state health mandates, which were issued by the state of Alaska under the title “Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan.”
“Alaskans are doing a great job flattening the curve of COVID-19 infections,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in release. “ As we work to re-open Alaska’s economy responsibly, resuming traffic on this beautiful road through one of the state’s top visitor attractions is a positive sign that we can be open for business, including the tourism business, while protecting public health.”
According to Acting Regional Director Don Striker, the park service is currently examining additional road lottery options for the summer. The park usually holds one lottery each year. Members of the public can win an opportunity to drive a private vehicle on the park road. Winners are given a single day over a weekend in mid-September during which they can drive the road. Striker said the anticipated drop in out-of-state visitors this year may allow the park to provide more of these opportunities.
“The decrease in commercial cruise traffic to Denali offers us the potential to safely allow more private vehicle access like we do during the annual September lottery that is so popular with Alaskans. We are actively working out the details to allow our neighbors to enjoy Denali all summer, which will also help the local economy,” Striker said.
At the end of the park road, several Kantishna lodges are also making plans to be open for business this summer, and repairs to the road caused by the Pretty Rocks landslide are ongoing. The park continues to work with contractors at Pretty Rocks, and the NPS staff is continuing with spring plowing operations, which are on schedule to get the road open for summer traffic.
Denali Chamber of Commerce director Vanessa Jusczak said that an opening like this is typical of an ordinary spring and is a heartening sign.
“It’s quite normal at this time of the year for them to open the road to Mountain Vista or further for Alaskans to drive their personal vehicles,” she said. “We’re very happy that they were able to do that as they traditionally have done.”
Jusczak added, however, that the economic impacts on various businesses across the borough that rely on tourists for revenue are somewhat inevitable.
“I don’t think that’s going to change. The accommodations that have already decided to close are responsible for about 40% of the revenue for the borough,” she said.
According to Jusczak, the Denali Chamber of Commerce, Denali Borough and various private entities in the community have been in communication with the National Park Service, urging it to consider options to keep visitors coming to the park this summer. Jusczak said she’s been told that the service is still examining the possibility of a July 1 start for the park road buses, but much of what happens will depend on the status of the social distancing mandates and public health mandates guidelines.
On an optimistic note, Jusczak added that she’s “heard some positive things” about groups and individuals who are still hopeful that restrictions will be lifted by the summer and they will have the opportunity to go through with their planned trips.
“We’re just hoping that the social distancing and the quarantine period are eased before we hit that main traffic time,” she said.
For more information about Denali, you can call the park’s information line at 907-683-9532 or visit the website at bit.ly/3cXFMB0.
