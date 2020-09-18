The longtime artist-in-residence program at Denali National Park is on hold for now and may not happen at all in 2021.
“Due to the certainty of funding shortfalls going into next year, and the uncertainty of the possibility to host artists, the park feels the artist-in-residence program for next season may not be likely,” according to G.W. Hitchcock, pubic affairs officer for Denali National Park.
The program was suspended this year due to the coronavirus and artists selected for 2020 were notified that they have priority when the program resumes again, he said.
The program began in 2001 and invites artists to apply to share the story of Denali National Park through their unique talents. Over the years, this diverse group of artists has included painters, writers, sculptors, quilters, woodworkers and more.
It also led to the Composing in the Wilderness program, which has brought composers from around the world to Denali National Park for the past nine years. This one-of-a-kind program connects composers with experienced guides, naturalists and scientists in the backcountry of Alaska for an immersive adventure. The composers then create original chamber music that is premiered by professional musicians with the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival — all in the same trip. This program is a collaboration between the National Park Service, Alaska Geographic and Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. It was also canceled in 2020.
The handful of artists selected every year for the artist-in-residence experience spend about 10 days in Denali National Park. They are asked to lead a public outreach activity with visitors, to help create a more personal visitor connection with the park. Artists may also choose to donate finished work to the park. As storage space and display locations have become limited, the park prefers digital and performance-based donations to the program collection.
This pause in the program allows the park to look for ways to expand hosting, funding and administration of the program, including with partners, Hitchcock said.
Cinnamon Dockham, who spearheaded the program for Denali National Park, recently moved to another park in a different part of the state. No one has been assigned to take over her artist-in-residence duties.
“In her absence, we will need to reevaluate what the park hopes to achieve and what opportunities are available,” Hitchcock said. “We are looking at how other parks run their programs to see if we can glean anything valuable from their efforts.”
He noted that park leadership is committed to continuing the program at Denali.
“We will know more when we have a better ability to anticipate what the future holds,” he said.
