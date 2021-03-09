Don’t count on federal funds from the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to save the day for the Denali Borough this year. That’s because the formula used to calculate amounts paid to each community is based on population, not need.
“We lost $4 million in revenue last year, will lose millions more this year and our relief allocation, spread out over two years, is (an estimated) $410,000,” Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said. “Many counties, which lose no revenue, are set to receive millions.”
This wasn’t a surprise. Walker said he anticipated this and has been sharing this news with anyone who will listen, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
“Sen. Murkowski was very receptive, but in the end, she couldn’t influence the outcome,” he said.
The amount uses population as the guide for doling out funds.
“The method chosen really doesn’t offer much in the way of opportunity for fine tuning good legislation,” Walker added. “That’s not what it’s designed for.”
In his monthly report to the Denali Borough Assembly, Walker wrote that the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill includes $65.1 billion in direct, flexible support to America’s counties, parishes and boroughs. The bill does not correlate economic aid to economic damage but uses population and a low-income metric to arrive at the allocation formula.
“Our lobbying efforts to change the formula, through our congressional delegation, the national association of counties (NACo) and others, proved unsuccessful,” he said.
“On a call with Sen. Murkowski regarding this issue on Feb. 19, she agreed that Denali and Skagway are the two most impacted counties in the country, yet we receive a ‘pittance’ in the relief bill,” Walker added.
For comparison, the area outside of the city of Delta Junction, which includes Tok and smaller communities like Slana and Dot Lake — the southeast Fairbanks census area — are due to receive $1.3 million in relief funds.
“It’s horrible,” Walker said. “The $400,000 helps a little bit, but it doesn’t nearly meet our tremendous losses. It’s gonna be tough these next couple years. We’re going to keep looking for every potential opportunity for support.”
Of course, the majority of communities receiving funding are happy with their allocation, he noted.
“I’m looking at the county list of what every county is getting and 99% of the places are pleased as punch,” Walker said. “Us and Skagway get totally hosed.”
He said Skagway, also a premier tourist destination, is due to receive an estimated $200,000 in relief funds.
The last CARES package the Denali Borough received amounted to $3.8 million. That money was put to use locally and included paying for free COVID-19 testing in the Denali Borough.
The Denali Borough is forward funded.
“What we spend this year impacts what is available next year,” Walker said. “It’s going to be a tough budget year.”
Many businesses did not open last season, due to COVID-19. It’s too soon to tell how many of those businesses will close for good, he said.
“We are right in the cross hairs of this,” Walker said. “We are the most impacted county in the country. It’s going to be a lengthy recovery.”
That recovery will happen eventually, he said. It will just take time.
