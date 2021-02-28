Social distancing is easy in the Denali Borough, an area that encompasses 8,200,000 square miles and is home to 1,900 residents. That’s according to the Denali Chamber of Commerce and its new program “Denali: Open & Safe.”
Area businesses that take the pledge to follow safety protocols for COVID-19 can display a new special logo for the program. The logo signifies commitment to safety protocols that help provide confidence for local residents and visitors alike, according to the Denali chamber.
These commitments include: Employees wear masks and ask guests to wear masks; follow CDC sanitation practices; practice social distancing where possible; encourage cashless payment like credit cards and debit cards, whenever possible; encourage guests to participate in contact tracing and responding appropriately to exposures to help stop the spread; follow expert advice and pay attention to CDC, state and local health safety mandates.
A list of businesses who signed on to the new program can be seen at discoverdenali.org/open-safe-business-pledge. Businesses do not have to be members of the Denali Chamber of Commerce to participate.
