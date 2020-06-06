Denali Borough families got together Friday morning in Healy and marched through the community advocating for awareness and compassion, intent on teaching their children an important life lesson.
It is a scene that has been repeated nationwide, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But this march, which attracted about 50 people, was created with young families in mind. Plenty of adults without children joined the march as well.
“I’m struggling with explaining current events with my girls,” said co-organizer Katie Stainbrook, who has three young daughters. “They have a lot of questions, and I don’t have a lot of answers.
“But one thing we can do is stand up and make our voices heard in a peaceful, informative and positive way,” she wrote on Facebook when she announced the event and invited others to participate.
Her intent, she said, was to advocate for awareness, acceptance and compassion for all humans and to stand up to injustice.
Co-organizer Leah Hope Mitchell and her husband, Keith, brought their two young sons to the event, which occurred under blue skies and bright sunshine.
“My hope with this is to educate my own children and start a conversation in our community,” she wrote on Facebook.
She invited everyone to march for their own reasons, whether it is Black Lives Matter or Equal Rights For All, as her co-organizer called it.
“It’s up to you what you want to put on your signs,” she wrote. “Mine specifically address the Black Lives Matter. I can’t control how other choose to speak up, nor will I shun anyone for participating because our messages differ.”
She said the concept stemmed from several mother-to-mother conversations with friends “about the very raw race issues and injustices in current events, specifically the Black Lives Matter cause, and how we might begin to educate our children and start a constructive conversation within our own community, because we have a responsibility to do so.”
“The Black Lives Matter cause is very personal to me and my family,” she said. “My husband has taught me that change starts with relationships, and authentic dialogue from a place of compassion — not one driven by the need to convert minds or refute opinions because they’re different from ours.
“Hopefully, in this exchange we can share our experiences and actually listen to, and learn, from each other,” she added.
Everyone walked from the Tri-Valley Community Center to Three Bears Grocery, the post office and then back to the community center. There were kids and adults on bicycles, parents walking dogs, youngsters on dads’ shoulders, and mothers pushing strollers.
Everyone carried homemade signs. Jared Zimmerman, presiding officer of the Denali Borough Assembly, was there with his two young daughters, who each made their own sign and proudly showed them off. He was there for himself and for them.
“It’s better to teach it now than try to fix it 30 years later,” he said.
Longtime Healy resident Will Forsberg even downloaded protest songs from the 1960s and shared those via speaker from his bicycle. So, yes, that really was Bob Dylan in the background as families walked by.
“It seemed appropriate,” he said.
Both Stainbrook and Mitchell were delighted at the turnout.
“Today, our little corner of Alaska took a profound stand against systemic racism,” Mitchell said. As many as 50 people marched at any one time.
“This is astounding considering our small population,” she said. “I’m so overwhelmed and encouraged by this and thankful for my fellow mamas, friends and community members for helping keep these wheels in motion.
“Many have already asked when we’ll do it again, and the answer is soon,” she said.
