The Denali Borough will consider a plan to move the famous "Chris McCandless" bus from the end of Stampede Trail and will vote on a resolution to that effect at the March 11 Denali Borough Assembly meeting.
The dilapidated bus, 18 miles out the Stampede Trail north of Healy, is the site of McCandless’ starvation death in 1992 and has become a magnet for hikers and adventurers who read Jon Krakauer’s book “Into The Wild” and who watched the subsequent movie of the same title. Several people have died going to or from the bus, and many other travelers have had to be rescued. Five tourists were rescued just last weekend due to inadequate footwear.
The Denali Borough resolution comes after initiation of a feasibility study to make the journey safer by building a footbridge across the Teklanika River, where some travelers have drowned. Families of those travelers are funding the $15,000 study and seeking Denali Borough help in maintaining and operating the bridge.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said the borough was happy to listen to the proposal for the bridge but respectfully declines to sponsor the project. Instead, he is introducing a resolution to move the bus from the west side of the Teklanika River to the east side, where it would be more easily reached.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that this is warranted and in the best interest of safety and of the borough,” he said in an interview today.
Moving the bus to the east side of the river, Walker said, “will result in fewer dangerous river crossings, thus making the borough a safer place with fewer burdens upon local volunteer emergency responders and state public safety officers.”
According to the proposed resolution, the Denali Borough administration will work with state and federal agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, toward a plan to move the bus to a location yet to be determined. The bus currently sits on state land.
The bus, a 1946 International Harvester K-5, was hauled to its current location near the Sushana River around 1960. According to the resolution, it “is now in such a state of disrepair, with broken windows, that it does not effectively serve as shelter for travelers.”
Claire Ackermann drowned in the Teklanika River in 2010, and Veranika Nikanava drowned in 2019, both while traveling to or from the bus. Their families and the McCandless family are paying for the bridge feasibility study.
Numerous rescues have taken place over the years, provided by the National Park Service, Alaska State Troopers and the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the resolution states.
“The borough recognizes the hazards inherent in travel across Alaska’a wild lands and understands that adventure seekers will continue to pursue their personal goals,” according to the resolution. “The borough believes that moving the bus to the east side of the river will result in fewer dangerous river crossings, thus making the borough a safer place with fewer burdens upon local volunteer emergency responders and state public safety officers.”
Assembly Presiding Officer Jared Zimmerman approved placing the resolution on the agenda Tuesday night.
Walker said he has spoken with Denali National Park and state Department of Natural Resources officials and that "they’re both interested in working together on a solution."
“This is a step saying ‘let’s work on a plan'," he said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com, call her at the office 459-7546, follow her at twitter.com/FDNMKris.