Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker held on to his seat by a wide margin in Tuesday’s election.
After all the Denali Borough precincts reported in, Walker received 425 votes. Challenger Tallon Shreeve received 99 votes.
“There are still many votes to count, but I appreciate the support,” Walker said. “I look forward to continuing to work for our people, advancing our communities, and tackling the challenges ahead.”
There remain 130 ballots cast by early voters and at least 100 mail-in ballots that will be counted at next Monday’s canvas meeting.
Voters also selected a new person for the Denali Borough Assembly, from Cantwell. Dominic Canale agreed to be a write-in candidate just before Election Day and received 35 votes to take that position.
Although there were some write-in candidates for the remaining races, all those who won had no opponents. That includes Borough Assembly members Joe Chatfield with 361 votes, Eileen Holmes with 397 votes and school board members Tamany George with 389 votes, Jenna Hamm with 398 votes, Kristen Randall with 406 votes, and Dawn Adams with 396 votes.
