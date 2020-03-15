The Denali Borough Assembly supports removing the famous bus from it’s current location out the Stampede Trail and erecting signs to alert travelers about the dangers of the journey.
The resolution is an attempt to provide support for the state if the state decides to move the bus, which has been at its current site since 1959. The bus is not on borough land, and the borough does not own the bus.
The bus is the frequent destination for pilgrims enamored with the book “Into The Wild” and the subsequent movie of the same title, both about Chris McCandless, who hiked to the bus and died many years ago. Every year, people replicate his journey — and some die doing it.
Backpacker Claire Jane Ackermann, 29, of Switzerland, died trying to cross the Teklanika River to the bus in August 2010. Veronika Nikonova, 24, died in July 2019 also trying to cross the river.
“I remember well reading the story of the young man found dead out there in 1992,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker at the assembly’s meeting this week. “I certainly never imagined 28 years later we’d be in an assembly meeting, kind of weighing in as a borough on this bus, almost really for the first time.”
Walker proposed the resolution to move the bus after families of those who died hired an engineering firm to study the feasibility of building a footbridge over the Teklanika River. The families want to make the journey to and from the bus safer. The engineering firm proposed the footbridge construction to the assembly at its February meeting and asked the borough to participate in the project.
But Walker said he concluded the borough should decline to participate in the footbridge project.
He said the borough is talking with the state about the possibility of moving the bus but that there is no plan yet to make that happen.
Although the borough does not own the bus or the land, Denali Borough emergency services are often called in by Alaska State Troopers to rescue travelers who get in trouble during their journey to or from the bus. The National Park Service is also involved in rescues.
“I do feel we need to do something about it,” assembly member Tallon Shreeve said. “Having support of the assembly would help other agencies.”
Removing the bus may remove some of the incentive for pilgrims to go there, assembly member Jake Hill said. He said he would rather see the bus removed entirely than just relocated.
Assembly members noted the lack of public comment on the issue, and many expressed surprise that no Denali Borough residents shared their opinion publicly either at this meeting or the previous meeting when it was discussed. Given all the Facebook comments on the issue, assembly members wondered if they should hold off and give the public one more opportunity to officially weigh in on the issue. This week’s meeting was held at the McKinley Community Center.
“I was expecting to have a fire sale in the crowd tonight,” assembly member Krista Zappone said. “I’m surprised by the lack of attendance by the Healy folks.”
Zappone noted there was little public comment about the bus at the previous meeting as well and said some people will likely be unhappy regardless of what the assembly decides.
Assembly member Jeff Stenger noted the large number of Facebook comments on the bus. “I think people are tired of it, locally.”
In the end, the assembly unanimously approved a resolution supporting removal of the derelict Fairbanks City Bus 142. The assembly made it clear via the resolution they “support the borough administration working with state and federal agencies, as well as with nonprofit organizations, toward a plan to remove the bus.”
They also support placing educational signs warning of the hazards of the trail.
