A storm suspected to drench the Fairbanks area largely missed the community but hit the Denali area hard Saturday, particularly in areas deeper in Denali National Park.
The deluge brought nearly 4 1/2 inches of rain to the area in 12 hours, according to measurements from the McKinley Remote Automated Weather Station, or RAWS, about 25 miles Southwest of Lake Minchumina.
While this has yet to be confirmed, currently climate specialist for the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy and former 30-year meteorologist with the National Weather Service Rick Thoman estimated in a Sunday morning Twitter post the rainfall likely broke the record for highest rainfall measurements in a 12-hour time period in the Interior.
While the Fairbanks area did not receive the same torrential downpour as its southern neighbor, thunderstorms and steady rain contributed to widespread power outages throughout the area served by the Golden Valley Electrical Association including Fairbanks and Delta.
GVEA first reported outages in the Delta area on its official Facebook page just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Some areas remained without power nearly five hours later. Line crews were deployed throughout the areas in an effort to restore power.
By Sunday afternoon about 385 customers remained without power across the GVEA’s entire service area, down from a previous 581 in the last 24 hours, according to GVEA’s outage map.
A flood watch for the Denali area is in effect through late Monday night, specifically for small rivers and streams.
An additional inch of rainfall is expected through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
“The heavy rainfall combined with the additional rainfall that is expected will produce significant rises on small streams and rivers, and may produce rock and mud slides in the steep terrain of the Alaska Range,” the report read. “Tourists and recreators should take heed and seek higher ground as this will be a potentially dangerous situation.”
Similar flood warnings have been issued for rivers and streams in the Middle Tanana Valley and Central Interior reaching up to the White Mountains.
