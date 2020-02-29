DENALI PARK — The sun shone brightly. Temperatures hit 10 degrees above zero. It was the perfect weekend to celebrate Winterfest in the Denali Park area.
This annual event in the Denali Borough includes both indoor and outdoor activities. The celebration began Friday night with a potluck and night of music by the Cookie Pushers at McKinley Community Center. And yes, the band did push bins and bins of freshly baked cookies.
Saturday, fans were either at the hockey rink in Healy for a day of outdoor games, or at Denali National Park to enjoy the outdoors in a different way. There were cross-country ski races, dog sled rides, snowshoeing and more.
The snow block carving competition filled the parking lot at the Denali Visitor Center. Here are the winners:
• The Best Denali Theme award went to Eve, Joy and Simon of Fairbanks, who created a heart-shaped sculpture with DENALI carved into it.
• Most Creative award went to Holly, Rogan and Sam of Denali. They created a snow globe you could sit inside, while someone on top of the sculpture made it snow. This was a group effort by the Rodwell, Mitchell and LeBel families.
• Most Realistic award went to Erika Jostad, David Yemm and Torsten, who built a cabin you could crawl into, complete with three windows.
• Honorable mention went to Courtnee Shreeve, who carved steps up to the top of the block, and a fun slide back to the ground.
Food and fun greeted visitors inside the Winter Visitor Center Indoor Picnic Area. A research exhibit called Our Winter World both shared and collected snow stories. This was presented by the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the National Science Foundation.
The Winterfest Community dinner in Healy Saturday night is always popular and the community center was filled with families playing bingo, thanks to the Cantwell Native Council. Game night followed at the Totem Bar in Healy, thanks to the Denali Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
The fun continued on Sunday when families came to the Tri-Valley Community Library and got a taste of being Bigfoot, by making their own Bigfoot feet and running an obstacle course. The movie “Smallfoot” followed.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 459-7546. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.