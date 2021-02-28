DENALI PARK — Businesses in the Denali National Park area are open for business in 2021.
“Most places, across the board, are seeing an increase in reservations and an increase in inquiries,” said Vanessa Jusczak, director of the Denali Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. According to Jusczak, recent inquiries indicate that prospective visitors who set aside two weeks for a cruise are planning to follow through with a land tour, even after cruises were canceled again this year.
“We’re spending a lot of our time trying to get people to understand Alaska in general,” Jusczak said. “You know, you can’t do Seward in the morning and Talkeetna in the afternoon. We’re trying to share the logistics of Alaska as a whole, what works and what won’t.”
There appears to be an increase in independent travelers and lots of Alaskans are part of that trend, she said.
“I can’t tell you how many Alaskans called last year and said they came down for the first time because they could get a room, they could get a campground, they could go last minute,” Jusczak said. “So I would recommend Alaskans thinking of returning take some time to plan ahead a little bit. It won’t be as easy as last year, but it will still be easier than years past.”
COVID-19 killed the cruise industry in 2020 and it looks like cruises are suspended again in 2021, so thousands of visitors who usually cruise north will not be here. The large resorts closed last summer, but many small businesses opened anyway, catering to independent travelers.
“For those who opened, the numbers were 10% to 20% of a normal year,” Jusczak said. “Early predictions, based on things continuing to improve as they are, people are anticipating a 10% increase from last year.”
The change in the governor’s mandate regarding COVID helps, she said. Quarantines are no longer required for incoming visitors.
“Testing or vaccination is a really big issue for a lot of places, especially in communities not as organized as Alaska,” she added.
The hope now is that business recovery will be steady.
“Last year, the indication was that it would take four years to get back to a normal season,” Jusczak said. “Maybe at this point, we’re looking more at five.”
The past year was devastating for many local businesses, she noted.
“Even with government programs in place, unless an owner is willing to take on a loan, even with grant money, that’s only enough to float you by two or three months at a time,” she said. “Small businesses don’t want to take on any debt when the foreseeable future is still uncertain. As long as we keep building, those businesses should see an increase from year to year. The majority will be able to hang on and will continue to operate.”
Many business owners took the slowdown as an opportunity to try new things.
“The one benefit to come out of all this was the opportunity to look at business in a different way and say, ‘How can we change? How can we adapt, maybe go in a direction we never first saw,’” Jusczak said. “It was good for a little bit of self-evaluation.”
Jessica Rinck of The Perch Restaurant and Panorama Pizza is putting that reflection to work. She is organizing a once per month artisan’s market at her Carlo Creek location for the upcoming summer months.
“I was brainstorming ideas to think outside of the box as it’s looking like we are facing another unusual season,” Rinck said. “It felt like a solid way to draw people to Carlo Creek and support local artists and growers in a safe and family friendly way. We really want to focus on the Denali community this season and help as many people as we can, while also finding ways to keep our business alive.”
McKinley Chalet Resort announced it will open for the summer season. Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge will not open. Denali Park Village Lodge, The Grande Denali Lodge and Denali Bluffs Hotel also expect to open.
“As far as I know, the majority of Denali Visitor Center/Chamber businesses plan to be open,” Jusczak said.
Denali National Park
Here’s a sneak peek at what will be open at Denali National Park for the 2021 season. Check the website at www.nps.gov/dena for updates.
The Denali Bus Depot (formerly the Wilderness Access Center) will open this season for purchase of bus tickets. Only credit/debit cards will be accepted for payment. No cash transactions.
Buses into the park will include the green transit buses and the tan-colored tour buses. Both begin going to Toklat River at Mile 53 on May 20. Transit buses will head to Eielson Visitor Center at Mile 66 on June 1. Tours will be limited again this season.
Only camper buses will travel to Wonder Lake, to deliver campers. Half of the Wonder Lake Campground will be open, due to safety protocols. All other campgrounds throughout the park will also open.
The Riley Creek Mercantile will open, but the shower and laundry facilities will be closed for the 2021 season. The Morino Grill also will be closed.
No Discovery Hikes are currently planned for 2021. Availability of other ranger-led programs has not yet been determined.
