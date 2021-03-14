DENALI — A year ago, businesses in the Denali area struggled to decide whether to open for the 2020 summer season.
COVID-19 brought the cruise industry to a standstill so thousands of visitors who normally travel to Denali were not coming. The large resorts operated by Holland America Princess — Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge and McKinley Chalet Resort — closed for the season.
Denali Chamber of Commerce urged Alaskans to take advantage of fewer tourists and visit Denali National Park. Some businesses counted on those Alaskans to fill the gap and decided to open anyway. Business owners cut back on staff, opened for limited hours or did not open at all.
“At the time, we decided to just go for it,” said Holly Slinkard, co-owner of McKinley Creekside Cabins & Cafe at Carlo Creek, south of Denali National Park. “We figured that we would just set a date, shoot forward and adjust as necessary.
“What else are you gonna do,” she said. “You’ve got to try. It turned out to be a really wonderful summer in so many ways.”
Slinkard and co-owner Tracey Smith marketed their business to Alaskans. They branched out on their baking program and even contemplated creating a cookbook.
“This is our new market,” Slinkard remembers thinking. “We are going to get all the Alaskans to come to Denali.”
Alaskans are great guests, she said, pointing out “they don’t care what the weather is.”
The slower pace of the 2020 season reminded them of what Denali was like many years ago.
“Everyone was so close, it was special,” she said. “We made so many new friends. We are sowing those seeds for the future.”
Employees were happy to be working and that made the staff more cohesive. More than three-quarters of the staff are returning in 2021, Slinkard said.
“There was a lot of good will,” Slinkard said. “Last summer was hard, but good.”
When bus service inside Denali National Park cut way back significantly, and private vehicles were allowed to drive the park road, business picked up. To their surprise, only half of their visitors were Alaskans. The other half were visitors from outside Alaska.
“God bless them, they just got on that airplane,” Slinkard said.
Denali Park Adventures was another business that decided to open, offering jeep and ATV tours, as well as a one-of-a-kind zipline tours through the boreal forest.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Kyle Davis. “We definitely were a lot busier than expected.”
Business really picked up in July and to their surprise, a lot of visitors were from out of state, more than they anticipated.
“We had a lot more in-state visitors than we usually have, but the majority were from out of state,” Davis said.
Many visitors had booked cruises, which were canceled due to COVID, but came on the land vacation anyway.
“They just wanted to hold onto their vacation, which was good,” Davis said.
Reservations are increasing now, and he is hoping to see 50% of the business they took in, back in 2019.
“People are still traveling,” he said. “We get a lot of independent travelers, a lot of groups and now travel agents call us directly.”
“It’s still going to be a lot less people coming to Denali than normal, but we’re making it work,” Davis said. “A lot who come had a cruise canceled and are now coming on their own. They’re taking 10 to 12 days and spending the whole time in the state of Alaska now. Things are changing and improving. I really think it’s going to be busier.”
Traverse Alaska, a private and custom guide service for Alaska adventures based in the Denali area, expected to expand significantly in 2020. Of course, COVID changed that plan. As owner Joe Meyer put it, “We had to pivot.”
He and his wife Mollie Foster created Traverse Logistics, a to-your-door delivery service of goods from Anchorage to the Denali Borough, small communities along the way, and as far north as Nenana. It was natural outgrowth of their guiding business, because they often transported items from Anchorage for themselves, neighbors and friends.
“Whenever we had space, we would bring things for whoever needed things,” Meyer said.
That became a thriving business with a consistent schedule — or as Meyer described it, “logistics without the people.”
When he first started the new business, Meyer said this: “What could happen is, tourism will come back in a different form. Then, this thing works out. We could have sprouted out of this a new viable business. And we wouldn’t have done it if tourism was still there. That’s what we got out of it.”
In addition to Traverse Logistics, Traverse Alaska is also open for business in 2021. The custom guiding business offers all kinds of Alaska adventures, all over the state.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMKris.