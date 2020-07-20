Last week, the Delta River jumped its banks and flooded across Larry Spengler Road, resulting in water damage to two homes and cutting off access to four others. Local emergency responders have assisted residents by building barriers with sandbags and the Alaska Department of Transportation has closed off access to the road.
According to Michael Paschall, deputy chief for the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, roughly half a mile of Larry Spengler Road is flooded with water. The road is located in between Big Delta and Delta Junction. Flooding remains ongoing.
“What we’re looking at right now is four homes that are isolated, one of which is a mobile home that has water standing under it,” Paschall said. “We have two additional homes that are receiving water damage. One from flooding from the river and the other from ground water seeping into the basement.”
Paschall said that it’s an area that’s known to flood, and that the bigger issue is rerouting the water that’s now flowing on the other side of Larry Spengler road. He explained that the Delta River is braided, with various channels and islands that are changing and evolving over time. Roughly five days ago, a new channel began forming,
“One of the main channels of the river moved to the east side of the river and cut a new channel outside of the existing riverbed,” he said. “As a result the channel ran through an area where there are two gravel pits, and crossed Spengler Road.”
The new channel flows for about half a mile and then runs into a slough. Paschall said it’s created an island, which is where three of the isolated homes are located.
On Thursday, the state Department of Transportation was granted a permit to work on rerouting the water. Crews were aiming to use a nearby access road to redirect the flow of the new channel.
According to department spokesperson Caitlin Frye, the operation quickly became unfeasible, after the channel grew from 50 feet in width to roughly 150 feet.
“By Friday morning the channel had tripled in size,” she said. “So we abandoned that operation because it was no longer going to work. So that’s when we started speaking with the emergency operations crew.”
The Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department sent crews down to the area to build sandbank barriers for residents whose homes are at risk. Fire department crews were assisted by local members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Delta Force Cadet Squadron.
“We’ve sandbagged two houses,” Paschall said on Sunday afternoon. “We’re monitoring it, because the flood waters rose yesterday.”
By 5 p.m., fire crews were already being requested to return to the site to conduct “additional mitigation at one of the homes,” Paschall said.
According to Paschall, fire department personnel used an airboat to go out to the isolated homes on Friday to ensure the buildings were empty.
Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Frye said the Department of Transportation will get back to addressing access to the road once water levels have dropped.
“There’s not a lot we can do while the water levels are still high. Clearly, we’re going to be involved in this, because that’s our road, but there’s not much we can do at this point,” she said. “What we have done is put up a bunch of barricades and signs that say the road is closed for now. We’re just trying to focus on making sure people are safe.”
