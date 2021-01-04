The Delta Junction Trails Association, or DJTA, kicked off the new year in style as 89 people braved cold — but not too cold — temperatures to join in on their ninth annual First Day Hike event at Quartz Lake State Recreation Area.
State parks and trail groups throughout the country participate in the annual New Years Day tradition, but the Delta Junction version of the event holds the distinction of being the “Farthest North 1st Day Hike” in the country.
In the morning, it was a little chilly with thermometers registering temperatures of 12 degrees below zero, but throughout the day things warmed to a “balmy” four above, DJTA President Mindy Eggleston wrote in an email recapping the event.
“It was dead calm; an amazing cherished stillness was in the air,” Eggleston wrote. “DJTA Board members and Scout Troop No. 56 were busy setting three campfires and laying out the event info and ice candles on the picnic tables adjacent to the lake. Elin Hicks worked her magic and positioned 16 tree people along the groomed trail to Moose Pond!”
There’s still plenty of winter left here in the Interior, so what better way to ring in the new year than by getting out for a hike in spite of the cold.
