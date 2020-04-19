The Delta/Greely School District dove into a technology-centered approach when schools closed and has stuck with it to teach while supporting its staff in its new way of delivering education.
Superintendent Shaun Streyle said that they decided right away, when the statewide school closing was announced in response to the coronavirus outbreak, that they were going to set this up into three phases.
“So we started by every day making sure that we were setting aside time in our schedule to build capacity, distance education capacity, with our staff,” he said.
Several of their staff members have a strong background in distance education, so they took time during their spring break to build professional development opportunities.
During spring break, according to Streyle, the situation was amping up in regards to how things were looking for education.
“One of the first things I did was call these three teachers, these three educators, and say we need your help,” he said, adding that the district needed these teachers’ help to support and educate staff.
From those three came the creation of a YouTube channel with close to 30 videos, with tutorials on how to help with digital tools and troubleshooting assistance. The district also shifted its time to be focused on helping teachers, so that when school came back into session, they had Zoom rooms set up.
Teachers could go to this team any time of day to ask for help, Streyle said, and since Zoom allows you to share screens, they can walk them through it.
“This structure has been phenomenal because I had so many teachers come up to me and say Mr. Streyle thank you so much because I can get answers to my question,”
Distance education is new for the Delta/Greely, and he said they recognize as a district they can’t just say “go teach,” and they can’t just say “go provide rich and meaningful lessons.” Rather, he said, they need to find a path for their teachers.
They’ve also focused on how best to assist the students and families making the jump into remote learning.
“Also what we discussed from the very first minute on that first day back was that every single student will have a mentor,” he said, adding they used all staff members: classified staff, teachers, everyone in the district was assigned to students a mentor.
Those mentors check in with families to make sure students are getting what they need to be successful. The process, according to Streyle, was “multi-approached.”
Their three phases were: build capacity, give the students mentorship, and, finally, deliver education in a dynamic and engaging way.
Every day, Streyle said, they’re talking about new digital tools, meaningful and enriching websites and learning activities. Educators are also talking about how to do math and PE lessons within the home, having relevance take place in home.
“What does that look like when we’re cooking, when we’re cleaning the home? That’s physical activity. Part of the PE project is making sure their homes are clean and helping in those areas,” Streyle said. Likewise for math assignments, that’s where cooking comes in.
This approach, he noted, helps kids be helpful and helps parents be engaged with education.
In general, the delivery of education has largely centered online.
“In the elementary, there’s a lot of Zoom rooms set up where the teachers interact with students in the Zoom rooms. There’s a lot of premade videos. There’s a lot of Google Classrooms that are set up for where activities are placed that parents can do with their children,” Streyle said.
Mentors are calling and talking with parents and students, seeing what they need for support, which he says has worked well. They also have First Student bus drivers set up in Zoom rooms where elementary school students can go to read with them
“In junior high and high school, again we use a lot of Google Classroom, a lot of Zoom room interactions and a lot of recorded videos, and then a lot of interaction back and forth,” Streyle said.
The staff had a professional development session last week on a tool called “Actively Learn” a tool in which students can communicate well in a private setting with teachers.
While they’re working hard on providing a very excellent education, Streyle said, at the same time they understand the hardships and other things that our parents are working with, which is something the parties are working on.
For some families, the online shift has been assisted by local internet providers working to get internet access to those who don’t have it. Students from these families are getting the same content as classmates in a different way, he noted.
“We’ve done everything from packets, we have parents using data on their phones, we’ve had people making long phone calls to talk through what it is we’re looking for,” he said, adding that they’ve even talked about using drives as a way to pass information back and forth.
The teachers are working more hours now than they were before, according to Streyle, who added that parents have sacrificed so much and the district’s classified staff and aids are still working as well.
“It’s just a community that is so resilient that they don’t let a crisis get them down,” he said. “In fact it’s the opposite is true. They work that much harder — and we do have challenges.”
Streyle noted he wanted to emphasize how proud the district is of the parents of the community.
“They have made incredible sacrifices to make sure education is taking place in their homes,” he said, “and I hear so many stories from parents sitting in parking lots in order to gain internet access, to parents using the data on their phones, to just parents working full time on their essential work and also making sure education takes place in their homes.”
