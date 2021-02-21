The 49th edition of the Delta Farm Forum will take place Feb. 27 via Zoom.
The farm forum will run 9 a.m. to noon, with presentations on agricultural research, agency updates and resources for farmers.
Topics will include farm estate planning, carbon cycling and soil health, farm vehicle regulations, Interior Mobile Vet and livestock production economic resources. Guests can register at bit.ly/deltaforum to receive the Zoom link.
Cooperative Extension, the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District, and Partners for Progress in Delta Inc. co-sponsor the forum. For more information, contact Phil Kaspari with Delta Extension at 907-895-4215 or pnkaspari@alaska.edu, or the conservation district at 907-895-6279.