Alaska’s delegation in Congress has introduced a bill to enable the University of Alaska — with one of the smallest land endowments in the nation — to receive up to 360,000 acres in public land conveyances.
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young are sponsoring the University of Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act to facilitate additional land grants to the university.
The University of Alaska has 110,000 acres in federal land grant entitlements. Universities use their land grants to raise money and offset the costs of higher education.
Every state has a land grant university, with some states having more than one.
“In this instance, the state of Alaska is prevented from being able to directly convey additional lands to UA from its own entitlement as Congress had initially intended,” according to a press release from the Alaska congressional delegation.
This legislation intends to correct that.
Any land transferred to UA would be deducted from Alaska’s outstanding statehood lands entitlement, which still totals several million acres, according to the press release.
The bill was developed in collaboration with UA and the state of Alaska.
“This [legislation] is a major step forward and a very important day for our university toward our long-term financial security,” said University of Alaska Interim President Pat Pitney.
The legislation allows for the state of Alaska and university, working with the U.S. Interior Department, to identify up to a half-million acres and convey up to 360,000 acres to the university.
“As we navigate these unprecedented times, the University of Alaska will continue to play a critical role by providing quality education to young Alaskans and future generations,” said Murkowski, who chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
“A permanent foundation to help support higher education in Alaska is key to a healthy and vibrant future for our state.”
Funds from the land grant program support the UA Scholars Program, which awards a $12,000 scholarship to the top 10% of graduates from each Alaska public high school.
Sullivan noted that having a land grant program “with sufficient lands” is essential to educating Alaska’s next generation of leaders, after losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Said Young: “The University of Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act is an important bill which will provide this essential institution with resources and revenue to support Alaska’s students.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy supports the act, noting this “is exactly what Congress intended in the creation of land grant universities, and it is time this intent is realized.”
The Alaska Senate passed a resolution in support of this legislation.
