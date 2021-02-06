Bundle up, Fairbanks!
A surge of frigid air is headed for Interior Alaska after weeks of warmer-than-normal temperatures, bringing some of the coldest weather seen in years to some areas.
Snow is expected over the area much of the weekend, but clearing skies Sunday night will usher in the cold temperatures. Lows Sunday are expected to be about minus 35.
Highs will hover in the minus 20s, and temperatures overnight will fall to the minus 40s and minus 50s through Friday.
While this is not unusual weather for Interior Alaska in February, it hasn't been much of a factor in the past few years. The cold will create hazardous conditions outdoors. Check to see that pets have adequate food and shelter.
