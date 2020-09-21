Fairbanks businesses and nonprofit organizations financially hit by the pandemic can apply for a grant before Sept. 30 to help them pay rent, utilities and protective equipment.
To help with the expenses businesses paid between June 1 and Aug. 31, the city of Fairbanks is completing the second phase of providing money brought by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. All businesses with an active license can apply for the grant, except for marijuana-related organizations excluded by the federal restrictions for the grant.
More than 140 Fairbanks businesses have already applied for the grant, and $1.22 million has been distributed to 36 companies, city communications director Teal Soden said. The city has $5.64 million in its CARES Act funds remaining for distribution.
The city completed Phase I of delivering the funds at the end of July and has brought $2.85 million to 174 Fairbanks businesses and nonprofit organizations, $5.52 million to Fairbanks medical facilities and nearly $1 million to Fairbanks individuals and families, according to city’s website. For Phase II, the city decided to exclude funding for individuals and families.
“We found that the need for assistance to local businesses, nonprofits and medical facilities was much higher,” Soden said.
Applications for Phase II funds are accepted online at the city’s website, www.fairbanksalaska.us.
Meanwhile, the city of North Pole is distributing the total of $4.06 million of CARES funds, planning to allocate $750,000 to local families and individuals and $2.25 million to businesses and nonprofits. Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, until the funds run out.
North Pole businesses can apply for the Business Interruption Grant at the Fairbanks North Star Borough website at https://cares-fnsb.hub.arcgis.com. The borough also offers reimbursement for personal protective equipment and grants to health care businesses of North Pole.
In turn, North Pole families and individuals can receive up to $10,000 to pay for rent, mortgage, utilities and some childcare expenses through a Family and Individual Grant they can apply for at www.loveincfairbanks.org/covid/.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587.