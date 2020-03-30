These images of Fairbanks were taken Sunday, the first full day of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's shelter-in-place mandate. The mandate asks that everyone, except for those engaged in essential health care services, public government services, and essential business activities, stay out of the public as much as possible. Going outside to exercise and recreate, as long as individuals maintain a 6-foot distance from others who are not members of the same household, is allowed. Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food are considered essential businesses, but can only offer delivery and carry out.

A quiet 3rd Avenue is seen at 5 p.m.
The Walgreens on Old Steese Highway used its digital billboard to urge passers to wash their hands. Laura Stickells/News-Miner
The Sunrise Bagel & Espresso on Old Steese Highway continued to serve customers. Laura Stickellsg
The East Fred Meyer’s parking lot off Old Steese Highway was busy shortly after 3 p.m. Laura Stickells/News-Miner
Few cars were spotted crossing the Cushman Street bridge in downtown Fairbanks on Sunday, the first full day of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s shelter-in-place mandate. Laura Stickells/News-Miner
Creamer’s Field was crowded on Sunday afternoon as families took advantage of their ability to still go outside a recreate. Laura Stickells/News-Miner

