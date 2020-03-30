These images of Fairbanks were taken Sunday, the first full day of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's shelter-in-place mandate. The mandate asks that everyone, except for those engaged in essential health care services, public government services, and essential business activities, stay out of the public as much as possible. Going outside to exercise and recreate, as long as individuals maintain a 6-foot distance from others who are not members of the same household, is allowed. Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food are considered essential businesses, but can only offer delivery and carry out.
Day one: Interior residents start to settle into new mandates
