A spokeswoman confirmed this week that used computer equipment sold by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District contained data, and steps are being taken to determine if private information was compromised.
“The forensic analysts have confirmed there was data on servers purchased by First Strike that was capable of being reconfigured,” Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the district, wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “The next step in the process is to analyze that data to determine its obligations with respect to required notifications. That work is currently underway.”
Also ongoing is a legal battle between the school district and businessman Rueben Leake, who purchased the surplussed equipment, discovered the data, put the equipment in storage for about a year, and eventually returned the equipment to the borough for a forensic analysis.
The computer equipment contained student records, employee records, teacher records, disciplinary records and other data, according to a court filing. Leake said during an interview that the servers contained names and Social Security numbers. He is accusing the district of trying to cover up its failure to protect personal data.
The school district is accusing Leake of trying to extort $100,000 in exchange for getting the computer equipment back. Leake and his attorney, Bill Satterberg, maintain the request for $100,000 was a joke.
“It was an offhanded comment that (Satterberg) made,” Leake said.
He purchased the four computer servers and three data vaults in 2019 at a surplus auction for $27. After he discovered the sensitive data, he held onto the equipment until he felt he had time to address the problem, he said. Satterberg informed the school district in August.
Settlement talks went on for weeks, according to Karen Gaborik, school district superintendent, who informed district staff and families of a potential data breach in an email on Oct. 21.
Leake, who said he attended local public schools, turned over the equipment to the borough on Oct. 23, but maintains his claim of ownership, according to court documents.
Leake’s lawsuit asks the school district to notify anyone whose confidential data was left on the computers and to pay his attorney fees. The CEO of 1stStrike Asset Management said he purchased the equipment to use for a company security system.
The district offered Leake $10,000 but wanted a confidentiality agreement, Leake said. He interpreted the request for confidentiality as an attempt to avoid responsibility. He said the school district should apologize and adopt new processes to prevent the situation from happening again.
“If your identity gets stolen, it turns your life upside down,” Leake said. “People need to know. You just can’t do that to people. I just don’t want it to happen again.”
The school district maintains that Leake lacks standing and wants the court case dismissed.
McCulloch did not detail what information was found on the computer equipment. When asked if the district failed to wipe the servers or if their processes for wiping them were lacking, she said “forensic people are working through everything.”
